JEFFERSON — Despite Milton’s top two having the edge over Jefferson’s, it was the Eagles squeaking out a 184-186 victory over the Red Hawks in a nonconference dual Tuesday at Jefferson Golf Course.
“A good win tonight versus a solid Milton team,” Jefferson girls golf coach Jeff Schmidt said. “The weather was a battle as we had 30-40 mile per hour winds for a bit, but the girls battled through it.”
Jefferson was paced by the senior-freshman duo of Courtney Draeger and Payton Schmidt. Both Draeger and Schmidt — a first-year golfer — recorded 42s.
Draeger recorded four pars during her nine-hole round, while Schmidt two to go along with a birdie.
Milton’s Hannah Dunk carded a dual-low 40, while the Red Hawks’ No. 2 Reagan Moisson fired a 41.
Jefferson’s Ainsley Howard scored a 52, the same as Milton’s Molly Jaeggi. The Eagles’ Val Schamens scored a 48 out of the No. 4 spot to help make up the difference of the top-two spots.
Edgewood 161, Fort 187
Brayden Brown was just a shot out of tying for first place as Fort Atkinson fell to Madison Edgewood in a Badger South Conference boys golf dual Thursday at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club.
Brown finished with a 40, while Edgewood’s Alex Weiss and Al Deang both shot 39s. Luke Ellingson fired a 46 for the Blackhawks, while Fort’s Greyson Wixom recorded a 48. Ethan Brown carded a 53 to round out Fort Atkinson’s team score.
Riener shoots 39
ELKHORN — Daniel Riener earned medalist honors at Palmyra-Eagle’s home course as the Panthers finished fourth at a Trailways mini meet Thursday at Evergreen Golf Club.
Riener recorded a 39 to lead Palmyra-Eagle — who collected 199 team strokes. Madison Country Day won with 183 strokes.
The Panthers got a 49 from Rowan Stricker, while Aiden Calderon carded a 53. Logan Woessner finished with a 58.
Farruggio wins at Monroe
MONROE — Lake Mills’ Joey Toepfer finished a stroke back of Cambridge’s Stone Farruggio at a Capitol Conference boys golf mini meet Thursday at Monroe Country Club.
Farruggio earned medalist honors with a 39, while Toepfer finished alone in second with a 40.
The Blue Jays finished second in the team standings with a 186, just two strokes back of Lodi’s 184. Lakeside Lutheran placed third with a 187, while Luther Prep finished fourth with a 206. Lake Mills collected 216 strokes, good for fifth.
Luther Prep’s Andrew Wilke fired a 44, finishing tied for fourth. Lakeside Lutheran’s Will Meland was a stroke back with a 45. The Warriors’ Brandon Kreutz tied for eighth with a 46. Lakeside had its third player inside the top 10 as Will Popp carded a 47, good for ninth.
Cambridge’s Cade Nottestead rounded out the top 10 with a 48.
Team scores: Lodi 184, Cambridge 186, Lakeside Lutheran 187, Luther Prep 206, Lake Mills 216, Columbus 219, Monticello 220, Wisconsin Heights 230, New Glarus inc.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.