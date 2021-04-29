JEFFERSON — Despite Milton’s top two having the edge over Jefferson’s, it was the Eagles squeaking out a 184-186 victory over the Red Hawks in a nonconference dual Tuesday at Jefferson Golf Course.

“A good win tonight versus a solid Milton team,” Jefferson girls golf coach Jeff Schmidt said. “The weather was a battle as we had 30-40 mile per hour winds for a bit, but the girls battled through it.”

Jefferson was paced by the senior-freshman duo of Courtney Draeger and Payton Schmidt. Both Draeger and Schmidt — a first-year golfer — recorded 42s.

Draeger recorded four pars during her nine-hole round, while Schmidt two to go along with a birdie.

Milton’s Hannah Dunk carded a dual-low 40, while the Red Hawks’ No. 2 Reagan Moisson fired a 41.

Jefferson’s Ainsley Howard scored a 52, the same as Milton’s Molly Jaeggi. The Eagles’ Val Schamens scored a 48 out of the No. 4 spot to help make up the difference of the top-two spots.

Edgewood 161, Fort 187

Brayden Brown was just a shot out of tying for first place as Fort Atkinson fell to Madison Edgewood in a Badger South Conference boys golf dual Thursday at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club.

Brown finished with a 40, while Edgewood’s Alex Weiss and Al Deang both shot 39s. Luke Ellingson fired a 46 for the Blackhawks, while Fort’s Greyson Wixom recorded a 48. Ethan Brown carded a 53 to round out Fort Atkinson’s team score.

Riener shoots 39

ELKHORN — Daniel Riener earned medalist honors at Palmyra-Eagle’s home course as the Panthers finished fourth at a Trailways mini meet Thursday at Evergreen Golf Club.

Riener recorded a 39 to lead Palmyra-Eagle — who collected 199 team strokes. Madison Country Day won with 183 strokes.

The Panthers got a 49 from Rowan Stricker, while Aiden Calderon carded a 53. Logan Woessner finished with a 58.

Farruggio wins at Monroe

MONROE — Lake Mills’ Joey Toepfer finished a stroke back of Cambridge’s Stone Farruggio at a Capitol Conference boys golf mini meet Thursday at Monroe Country Club.

Farruggio earned medalist honors with a 39, while Toepfer finished alone in second with a 40.

The Blue Jays finished second in the team standings with a 186, just two strokes back of Lodi’s 184. Lakeside Lutheran placed third with a 187, while Luther Prep finished fourth with a 206. Lake Mills collected 216 strokes, good for fifth.

Luther Prep’s Andrew Wilke fired a 44, finishing tied for fourth. Lakeside Lutheran’s Will Meland was a stroke back with a 45. The Warriors’ Brandon Kreutz tied for eighth with a 46. Lakeside had its third player inside the top 10 as Will Popp carded a 47, good for ninth.

Cambridge’s Cade Nottestead rounded out the top 10 with a 48.

Team scores: Lodi 184, Cambridge 186, Lakeside Lutheran 187, Luther Prep 206, Lake Mills 216, Columbus 219, Monticello 220, Wisconsin Heights 230, New Glarus inc.

