JEFFERSON -- The Jefferson/Cambridge gymnastics team earned a 117.25-110.425 victory over visiting Whitewater on Tuesday.
The EagleJays had an advantage in all four disciplines, scoring a meet-best 31.75 points in vault and along with a 29.9 score in floor exercise.
Whippets senior Halee Peters won the all-around competition with a mark of 33.3. She scored 8.9 in floor exercise, 8.5 in vault, 8.35 in balance beam and 7.55 in uneven bars. Peters won every discipline but the uneven bars, where she finished second.
J/C senior Alex Ostopowicz was second overall (31.025). She scored 8.05 in vault to take third, 7.95 to win uneven bars, 7.85 in floor exercise to place second and 7.175 in balance beam to finish third.
EagleJays junior Summer Huebel placed third overall (30.2). She scored 8.25 in balance beam to take second, 7.75 in floor exercise to place third, 7.5 in vault to place seventh and 6.7 in uneven bars to place fourth.
In vault, J/C sophomore Olivia Jennrich was second (8.1) and senior teammate Reagan Kopelke took fourth (7.95).
"Marley Harstford and I are very proud of these girls for accomplishing new skills and executing them in the meet tonight," Jefferson/Cambridge gymnastics coach Kayla Miller said. "Our score has been improving each meet and we are excited to see what they can do through the rest of the season."
Whippets sophomore Makayla Bazeley was third in uneven bars (7.425).
The Whippets have a triangular at Janesville Parker on Monday while the EagleJays have a home meet versus Watertown on Thursday, Jan. 19.
