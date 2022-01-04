Horicon defeats Johnson Creek wrestlers Jan 4, 2022 23 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HORICON — Connor Gerstner and Dominic Raabe earned victories to lead Johnson Creek’s wrestlers in a 51-22 loss to Horicon on Monday.Gerstner won by fall at 113 pounds while Raabe earned an 11-1 major decision at 160. Cohen Schmidt (195) and heavyweight Kevin Morales received forfeits for the Bluejays.Horicon also defeated Palmyra-Eagle 60-0.HORICON 51, JOHNSON CREEK 22106 — Bryce Twardokus (H) dec. William Mattert (JC) 4-2113 — Connor Gerstner (JC) pinned Kylee Firari (H) at 2:56120 — Cylus Hetzel-Sawyer (H) received forfeit126 — Austin Zamorano (H) received forfeit132 — Rocco Barzano (H) received forfeit138 — Brady Groenewold (H) pinned Noah Westrich (JC) at 1:14145 — Cayden Reinwald (H) received forfeit152 — Cole Hull (H) received forfeit160 — Domonic Raabe (JC) major dec. Kevin Wenninger (H) 11-1170 — Double Forfeit182 — Brady Elvers (H) pinned Gurianderpal Khasria (JC) at 2:19195 — Cohen Schmidt (JC) received forfeit220 — Shayne Fluhr (H) pinned Devon Klingman (JC) at 0:56285 — Kevin Morales (JC) received forfeit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
