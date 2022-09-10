Panthers lose in OT to Marshfalcons

PALMYRA — Klayton Bischoff’s 28-yard field goal in overtime gave Horicon/Hustisford a 10-7 Eastern Suburban Conference win over Palmyra-Eagle on Friday.

Husticon (1-3, 1-1 in conference) managed just 133 yards of total offense, but compensated by forcing Palmyra-Eagle (2-2, 1-1) into nine turnovers. The Panthers lost all five of their fumbles and threw four interceptions on the night.

