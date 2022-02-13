MINERAL POINT -- Sophomore Jamayne Flom-Pressley qualified for sectionals at the WIAA D3 Mineral Point Regional on Saturday after finishing second at 285 for the Cambridge wrestling team.
Flom-Pressley was pinned by Brennen Brewster of Parkview/Albany in 0:45 in the lone match at 285.
Freshman Aiden Sperle finished third at 170, getting pinned in 1:05 by Sam Schwengels of Parkview/Albany. Sperle won via fall in 1:31 over Levi Krebs of Pecatonica/Argyle in the third-place match.
At 170, junior Gunnar Sperle placed third, winning via fall in 5:21 over Jordan Landen of Parkview/Albany. Sperle lost an 8-0 major decision to Grant Chadwick of Marshall, and was pinned by Ian Spoke of Waterloo in 2:45.
At 106, freshman Clayton Stenjem lost 15-0 by technical fall to Fernando Carillo of Waterloo. Stenjem earned a fifth-place finish with a 6-0 victory over Evan Grosvold of Deerfield.
Freshman Thomas Peterson was pinned in 0:34 in his opening match against Tucker Cobb of Marshall. Peterson was then pinned in 0:20 by Trevor Doescher of Pecatonica/Argyle to finish fourth.
Sophomore Tyce Bettenhausen finished fifth at 126, getting pinned in 1:24 by Ridge Toay of Pecatonica/Argyle. At 152, sophomore Sam Hanson was fifth after losing a 20-10 major decision to Hunter Milanowski of Deerfield.
Junior Ivan Sopkovich wrestled to a fourth-place finish at 145, winning by fall in 1:19 over Jayden Anderson of Parkview/Albany. Sopkovich was then pinned in 0:56 by Ross Lindsey of Mineral Point, and was pinned in 0:45 by Kasey Finke of Marshall in the third-place match.
At 160, sophomore Joe Downing was pinned in 1:40 by Drew Hendrickson of Pecatonica/Argyle to finish third.
Flom-Pressley competes at the New Lisbon sectional next Saturday.
Team scores: Mineral Point 287.5, Pecatonica/Argyle 155.5, Parkview/Albany 140, Marshall 114, Waterloo 94, Cambridge 85, Deerfield 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.