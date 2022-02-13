MINERAL POINT -- Sophomore Jamayne Flom-Pressley qualified for sectionals at the WIAA D3 Mineral Point Regional on Saturday after finishing second at 285 for the Cambridge wrestling team.

Flom-Pressley was pinned by Brennen Brewster of Parkview/Albany in 0:45 in the lone match at 285.

Freshman Aiden Sperle finished third at 170, getting pinned in 1:05 by Sam Schwengels of Parkview/Albany. Sperle won via fall in 1:31 over Levi Krebs of Pecatonica/Argyle in the third-place match.

At 170, junior Gunnar Sperle placed third, winning via fall in 5:21 over Jordan Landen of Parkview/Albany. Sperle lost an 8-0 major decision to Grant Chadwick of Marshall, and was pinned by Ian Spoke of Waterloo in 2:45.

At 106, freshman Clayton Stenjem lost 15-0 by technical fall to Fernando Carillo of Waterloo. Stenjem earned a fifth-place finish with a 6-0 victory over Evan Grosvold of Deerfield.

Freshman Thomas Peterson was pinned in 0:34 in his opening match against Tucker Cobb of Marshall. Peterson was then pinned in 0:20 by Trevor Doescher of Pecatonica/Argyle to finish fourth.

Sophomore Tyce Bettenhausen finished fifth at 126, getting pinned in 1:24 by Ridge Toay of Pecatonica/Argyle. At 152, sophomore Sam Hanson was fifth after losing a 20-10 major decision to Hunter Milanowski of Deerfield.

Junior Ivan Sopkovich wrestled to a fourth-place finish at 145, winning by fall in 1:19 over Jayden Anderson of Parkview/Albany. Sopkovich was then pinned in 0:56 by Ross Lindsey of Mineral Point, and was pinned in 0:45 by Kasey Finke of Marshall in the third-place match.

At 160, sophomore Joe Downing was pinned in 1:40 by Drew Hendrickson of Pecatonica/Argyle to finish third.

Flom-Pressley competes at the New Lisbon sectional next Saturday.

Team scores: Mineral Point 287.5, Pecatonica/Argyle 155.5, Parkview/Albany 140, Marshall 114, Waterloo 94, Cambridge 85, Deerfield 28.

