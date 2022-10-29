CAMBRIA — The Bluejays were very late to the party, but they came real close to crashing it, anyway.
Top-seeded Cambria-Friesland took a 20-0 lead into halftime, only to see fourth-seeded Johnson Creek put up 23 second half points. The Hilltoppers escaped with a 26-23 victory in a Division 7 Level 2 playoff game on Friday.
Turnovers played a role in how these two teams dominated opposite halves.
Cambria-Friesland (11-0) had its ground attack working in the first half and shut out Johnson Creek (7-5) with the help of two turnovers. The Bluejays recovered two fumbles in the second half and nearly rallied to knock off the Trailways Conference champions.
"We had a couple turnovers early,” Johnson Creek football coach Tim Wagner said. "The first two drives we had a fumble and an interception. They took advantage of that. Good teams do.
"Once we got our feet on ground … we told the kids at halftime, it’s 20-0. We can score at any time. For us, it was 23-6 in the second half, we outscored them.”
Junior running back Isaac DeYoung scored two of his three touchdowns in the first half for C-F. The Hilltoppers drove the field to start the game and DeYoung finished it with a 4-yard TD run and the two-point conversion run to make it 8-0 with 7 minutes, 52 seconds left in the first quarter.
Johnson Creek junior quarterback Dylan Bredlow, who was questionable but ultimately cleared to play following a head injury in the team’s Level 1 win over Randolph, fumbled on his team’s first offensive play from scrimmage and sophomore defensive back Carson Burmania recovered for the Hilltoppers.
The Bluejays held C-F on downs, but gave the ball back when Bredlow’s deep ball intended for junior receiver Taylor Joseph was intercepted by sophomore linebacker Carter Drews.
Cambria-Friesland converted that takeaway into points, driving 60 yards in eight plays. The Hilltoppers got a great push up front consistently in the early going, and DeYoung made it a two-score game when he cruised in over the right side from 7 yards out with 11:16 left until halftime.
The Hilltoppers false started twice on the two-point conversion attempt, which ended with an unsuccessful long out of bounds to keep it at 14-0.
Johnson Creek went three-and-out on its third series, and C-F put together a 56-yard scoring drive. The key play came on a third-and-14, when Drews threw a 26-yard completion to senior Brady Sanborn, who let the pass bounce high off his pads before collecting it and taking it to Johnson Creek’s 34.
Three plays later, junior running back Trevor Krueger swept around the left side and made a sharp cut upfield for a 15-yard touchdown run with 4:43 to go in the second quarter. A failed two-point conversion run left the score 20-0, but the Bluejays had work to do coming out of halftime.
The offense finally got rolling in the third quarter, starting with a 57-yard scoring drive to open the third quarter. Bredlow converted a fourth-and-2 at midfield with an 11-yard run and the Bluejays stayed on the ground from there, with junior running back Silas Hartz finishing the drive with three carries for 28 yards including a 12-yard touchdown. Junior Tanner Herman’s extra point made it 20-7 with 7:28 to go in the third quarter.
The Bluejays got the break they needed moments later, when Drews fumbled after converting a fourth-and-1 play. Sophomore Dugg Hartwig recovered the fumble and the Bluejays struck on the very next play. Herman won on the sluggo route and made a juggling catch of Bredlow’s pass for a 45-yard scoring play.
The extra point snap was muffed, but Herman alertly picked up the loose ball and made a perfect toss to an equally heads up Hartz for a two-point conversion to make it 20-15 with 5:57 left in the third quarter.
Cambria-Friesland responded from there with a 65-yard scoring drive. DeYoung led off with the longest run of the drive covering 12 yards. The Hilltoppers chipped away on the ground and DeYoung finished it with his third score of the night from 3 yards out. Junior linebacker Ian Heald pushed DeYoung out of bounds to deny the two-point conversion, leaving the score 26-15 with 16 seconds left in the third quarter.
Johnson Creek drove into enemy territory twice to start the fourth quarter, but stalled on downs both times. Bredlow threw incomplete along the sideline for Heald on the first one, and after Hartz forced and recovered a fumble, he slipped down on a fourth-and-inches play at C-F’s 11. He appeared to have crossed the line of scrimmage, but a dubious spot by the official gave the ball to Hilltoppers, who chewed up three minutes before punting.
Bredlow kept his team’s hopes alive with a 64-yard TD run up the host’s sideline, then ran in the two-point conversion to make it a three-point game with 3:04 remaining.
Senior Drake Burmania recovered Johnson Creek’s onside kick attempt and the Hilltoppers successfully ran out the clock to advance to a Level 3 home game against second-seeded Shiocton next Friday.
"Commend them,” Wagner said. "(C-F coach Jim Bylsma) and I have been battling for years. He’s probably had the upper hand the last couple years. It’s gone back and forth over the last 15 years. It’s Cambria-Friesland football. Three to four yards and a cloud of dust.
"Turnovers are huge. We got the turnovers in the second half and the tide turned.”
Bredlow rushed 15 times for 192 yards while completing 7-of-14 passes for 94 yards. Hartz added 11 carries for 49 yards.
"We competed,” Wagner said. “We’re young. They’re all back except for Dominic Raabe. We’re finally healthy. We won five of our last six games. We’ve competed very well. When you are in tournament games like this, it’s tough against good teams to put yourselves in a hole and expect to come back and that’s what happened tonight and we almost did it.
"The reality of it is. We had adversity at the beginning of the year with some injuries. We were never at full strength, but close to it at the end.
"We settled down. These kids have never been to a Level 2 game. Say what you want about Level 1 and Level 2, but Level 2 is a different story. Now, like I told them afterwards, now, you’ve had a taste of it, so you know what to prepare for next year. Expectations will be high.
"Shout out to Dominic Raabe, our only senior. He played four years and competed for us. He will be missed, but we’ve got a lot of the pieces of the puzzle coming back, so it’s going to be pretty exciting next year."
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 26, JOHNSON CREEK 23
Johnson Creek 0 0 15 8 — 23
Cambria-Friesland 8 12 6 0 — 26
First Quarter
CF — DeYoung 4 run (DeYoung run)
Second Quarter
CF — DeYoung 7 run (pass failed)
CF — Krueger 15 run (run failed)
Third Quarter
JC — Hartz 12 run (Herman kick)
JC — Herman 45 pass from Bredlow (Hartz pass from Herman)
CF — DeYoung 3 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
JC — Bredlow 64 run (Bredlow run)
Team statistics — First Downs: JC 10, CF 20. Total yards. JC 285, CF 321. Rushing: JC 26-191, CF 51-293. Passing: JC 94, CF 28. Fumbles-lost: JC 1-1, CF 2-2.
Individual statistics — Rushing JC Bredlow 15-192, Hartz 11-49. Passing (comp.-att.-int.) JC Bredlow 7-14-1. Receiving: JC Herman 3-45, Hartz 2-14, Joseph 1-35
