JOHNSON CREEK — Adrielle Patterson won three individual events and ran on a winning relay team to lead Johnson Creek’s girls track and field team to a first place finish in a Trailways South Division Multi Team meet on Tuesday.
The five South Division teams will compete again on Monday to determine the overall divisional winner. Each team earns a point for every team they beat in this meet and then again on Monday.
“Usually we have dual meets and then one divisional meet, however with cancellations due to weather in shortage of officials, we decided to host all teams at this meet,” Johnson Creek track and field coach Paula Constable said.
"The girls were able to score points in all the event areas and that has really been the theme for this season. As our program has been growing, we’ve been able to go deeper in our points. The kids put forth great efforts and were really competitive. The focus was all about the team tonight. Cold and rainy are not ideal conditions but they didn’t complain and got the work done. I am so proud of them.”
Patterson won the 100 hurdles in 18.11 seconds, the 300 hurdles in 52.67 and the pole vault at 6 feet, 6 inches. She teamed with Denalyn Siewert, Brooklyn Patterson and Brittany Rue to win the 800 relay in 1:55.42.
Dominique Patterson won the long jump (15-6 1/2) and second in the high jump (4-4) and 400 (1:06.35). Rue won the high jump (4-6) and took second in the 100 (14.23) and the 200 (29.05).
Kylie Hehr was second in the shot put (27-8 1/4) and the discus (87-11). Rylee Hucke was second in the 3,200 in 14:06.60. Ramiya Siewert took second in the triple jump (26- 3/4). Brooklyn Patterson was second in the pole vault (6-6).
Brandon Blanke took second in the shot put (35-5) to lead Johnson Creek’s boys to a fifth place finish.
PANTHERS BOYS 2ND
Palmyra-Eagle's boys team scored 96.5 points to place second.
Sophomore Anton Temple was second in the 100 in 12.68, senior Dalton Metzdorf was second in the 400 in 55.51, sophomore Isaac Perez was second in the 300 hurdles in 49.32, junior Blake Isaacsen was second in the 3,200 in 11:16,
The 400 relay won in 48:49, the 800 relay won in 1:40.21 and the 1,600 relay won in 3:50.05,
The Panthers girls scored 16 points, placing fifth.
The 3,200 relay team won in 11:43.42.
Sophomore Shelby Hanshaw was second in the shot put (23-9).
Team scores — girls: Johnson Creek 141, Deerfield 125, Madison Tri-Op 51, Parkview 26, Palmyra-Eagle 16
Team scores — boys: Deerfield 160, Palmyra-Eagle 96.5, Parkview 52, Madison Tri-Op 40.5, Johnson Creek 25
