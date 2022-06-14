Four players from the Johnson Creek Bluejays baseball program were recognized for their on-field talents this season with Trailways Conference South Division all conference honors.
Sophomore infielder Taylor Joseph, senior outfield Isaac Hartz and sophomore utility player Dylan Bredlow all received first team all-conference honors, while freshman Tanner Herman was awarded honorable mention.
Hartz led both the Bluejays and the Trailways South in hits (43) and stolen bases (36). Hartz also notchted team highs in batting average (.478) and RBIs (23) and singles (39) and home runs (1). Hartz also shared pitching duties for Johnson Creek, striking out 14, walking 5 and finishing with an ERA of 3.34 through 14 2/3 innings.
Joseph was one of just four underclassmen to receive first team accolades this season in the Trailways South. Joseph was second behind Hartz in hits (35), which was third in league play. Joseph notched 16 RBIs while finishing second on the team behind Hartz in batting average (.393), but first in doubles (11) and second in singles (24).
Bredlow was another Bluejays sophomore to pick up first team honors. Bredlow finished third in total hits (26) and second in stolen bases (14) — which was second in the conference behind Hartz. Bredlow finished with a 4-3 record on the mound. Bredlow’s four victories tied for first on the team. Bredlow has led the Bluejays in strikeouts (60).
Herman was one of three freshmen to earn Trailways South all-conference honors. In his first season, Herman finished fourth for Johnson Creek in hits (21) and singles (18).
Four players from the Palmyra-Eagle Panthers baseball team have received Trailways Conference South Division all-conference baseball honors for the 2022 season. Sophomore Sean Dooley picked up second team all-conference at outfielder, and freshman Devin Patrick was named second team all-conference as an infielder. Sophomores Travis Tiller and Noah Taylor received honorable mention.
Patrick led Palmyra-Eagle in both batting average (.425) and RBI’s (28). Those 28 RBIs were good enough for second amongst all players in the Trailways South this season. Patrick also led Palmyra-Eagle in singles (23) and was third on the team in doubles (5).
Patrick also spent some time at the pitcher’s mound for the Panthers, throwing for 57 innings, finishing with a 5-4 win-loss record in 2022. Patrick struck out a team high 67 batters while giving up 18 earned runs.
Dooley finished third amongst his fellow Panthers in hits (24) and singles (18) but was led the team in triples (3). Dooley compiled a batting average of .343, and on base percentage of .505. He pitched 21 2/3 innings for the Panthers, striking out 26 batters and surrendering 12 hits.
Taylor finished second on the team in batting average (.347) and in hits (26), while finishing first for Palmyra-Eagle in doubles (7) and stolen bases (12). Taylor led Palmyra-Eagle in wins during his time as pitcher, finishing with a win-loss record of 6-3. Taylor pitched for 50 innings, giving up 26 earned runs while striking out 59 batters.
Tiller finished his sophomore season fourth in hits (18). He notched 16 singles and one double to go with his 13 RBIs.
Deerfield won the Trailways South with a 13-1 record, followed by Horicon at 10-4, Johnson Creek and Palmyra-Eagle each at 9-5, Fall River at 7-7, Hustisford/Dodgeland at 5-9, Parkview at 3-11 and Rio at 0-14.
TRAILWAYS SOUTH CONFERENCE BASEBALL
FIRST TEAM
Cal Fisher, jr., P, Deerfield; Eli Schultz-Wiersma, sr., P, Fall River; Joe Gibbs, sr., C, Horicon; Taylor Joseph, so., IF, Johnson Creek; Gavin Thimm, sr., IF, Hustisford/Dodgeland; Andrew Tavs, sr., IF, Fall River; Austin Anderson, so., IF, Deerfield; Isaac Hartz, sr., OF; Johnson Creek; Casey Grudzinski, so., OF, Hustisford/Dodgeland; Cody Pieper, sr., OF, Horicon; Dylan Bredlow, so., UP, Johnson Creek.
SECOND TEAM
Adam Suess, so., P, Deerfield ; Landon Strieff, so., P, Horicon; Eric Staszac, so., C, Deerfield; Devin Patrick, fr., IF, Palmyra-Eagle; Anthony Berggren, jr., IF. Horicon; Zander Brown, sr., IF, Parkview; Anthony Oechsner, sr., IF, Horicon; Jackson Drobac, so., OF, Deerfield; Matthew Miller, jr., OF, Fall River; Sean Dooley, so., OF, Palmyra-Eagle.
HONORABLE MENTION
Horicon — Cody Pieper, sr.; Gavin Hearly, sr. Palmyra-Eagle — Travis Tiller, so.; Noah Taylor, so. Fall River — Gavin Wodill, sr., Zach Osterhaus, fr., Ceegan Rauls, so. Johnson Creek — Tanner Herman, fr.; Parkview — Camron Duncan, sr., Gauge Pomplun, jr. Deerfield — Tommy Lees, jr.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.