ORFORDVILLE -- Taylor Joseph's second place finish at 152 pounds led Johnson Creek's wrestlers to a fourth place team finish at the Trailways Conference tournament on Saturday.
Joseph (34-8) pinned Horicon's Ethan Johnson in 62 seconds to reach the finals, where he lost to Pardeeville's William Becker (40-4) by fall at 3:33.
Domonic Raabe (29-14) went 3-2 with two pins and one decision and placed third at 160. Silas Hartz (19-20) went 4-1 with three pins and placed third at 220.
Connor Gerstner (20-19) went 3-2 with one pin. Luke Hartz (26-12) went 3-2 with one pin and one decision and placed fourth. Gurinderpal Khasria (28-15) went 3-2 with two pins and placed fourth.
Heavyweight Logan Zerbe went 4-1 with two pins and placed fifth.
Palmyra-Eagle placed tenth. Heavyweight Jamie Guevara (6-5) went 3-1 with two pins and placed second. Kurtis Frink went 2-2 with one pin and one technical fall at 170. Dylan Riener (23-19) went 3-2 with one pin and placed fifth at 182. Jack Kollaszar had one pin at 220.
Team scores: Markesan 234.5, Parkview 214, Pardeeville 197, Johnson Creek 112, Horicon 106, Rio/Cambria-Friesland/Fall River/Randolph 99.5, Deerfield 78, Lourdes/Valley Christian 78, Princeton/Green Lake 55.5, Palmyra-Eagle 40.5, Dodgeland 36, Hustisford 31, Oakfield 26, Montello 0
