Johnson Creek 4th, Palmyra-Eagle 10th at Trailways meet

ORFORDVILLE -- Taylor Joseph's second place finish at 152 pounds led Johnson Creek's wrestlers to a fourth place team finish at the Trailways Conference tournament on Saturday.

Joseph (34-8) pinned Horicon's Ethan Johnson in 62 seconds to reach the finals, where he lost to Pardeeville's William Becker (40-4) by fall at 3:33.

Load comments