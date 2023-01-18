Johnson Creek wrestlers go 2-0 at Palmyra-Eagle triangular Jan 18, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PALMYRA — Johnson Creek swept Hustisford and Palmyra-Eagle at the Palmyra-Eagle triangular on Tuesday.Connor Gerstner (120 pounds), Domonic Raabe (170), Gurinderpal Khasria (195) and Silas Hartz (220) each finished 2-0 for the Bluejays.JOHNSON CREEK 40, HUSTISFORD 18106 — Double Forfeit113 — Double Forfeit120 — Connor Gerstner (JC) major dec. Adalyn Raue (H) 14-1126 — Double Forfeit132 — Kayla MIllikin (H) received forfeit138 — Gavin Peterman (H) received forfeit145 — Joe Beavers (H) received forfeit152 — Taylor Joseph (JC) received forfeit160 — Domonic Raabe (JC) received forfeit170 — Double Forfeit182 — Cohen Schmidt (JC) received forfeit195 — Gurinderpal Khasria (JC) received forfeit220 — Silas Hartz (JC) pinned Shane Joekle (H) at 0:28285 — Logan Zerbe (JC) pinned Kolton Stark (H) at 3:58JOHNSON CREEK 30, PALMYRA-EAGLE 18106 — Double Forfeit113 — Double Forfeit120 — Connor Gerstner (JC) received forfeit126 — Double Forfeit132 — Double Forfeit138 — Double Forfeit145 — Double Forfeit152 — Taylor Joseph (JC) received forfeit160 — Finn Paxton (PE) received forfeit170 — Domonic Raabe (JC) pinned Kurtis Frink (PE) at 4:53182 — Dylan Riener (PE) pinned Cohen Schmidt (JC) at 0:55195 — Gurinderpal Khasria (JC) pinned Joel Kollaszar (PE) at 1:02220 — Silas Hartz (JC) received forfeit285 — Jaime Guevera (PE) pinned Logan Zerbe (JC) at 0:38 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
