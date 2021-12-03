LAKE MILLS — Alex Englert won a decision at 138 pounds and Caden Bliefernicht won by fall at 145 to highlight a 51-6 victory for Lake Mills over Hustisford in a wrestling dual meet on Thursday.

Hustisford’s lone victory came at 152, where Joe Beavers won by fall.

LAKE MILLS 51, HUSTISFORD 6

106, 113, 126, 285 — Double forfeit

120, *132, 160, 170, 182, 195, 220 — Lake Mills received forfeit

138 — Englert (LM) dec. Peterman (H) 4-2

145 — Bliefernicht (LM) pinned Peterson. (H) at 2:27

152 — Beavers (H) pinned Fugalestad (LM) at :59

