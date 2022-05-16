TRACK AND FIELD Lake Mills boys third at Raider Invitational in track and field May 16, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELLEVILLE — Lake Mills placed third among boys teams with 94 points at the Raider Invitational on Friday.Senior Carson Lund won the long jump at 21 feet, 7 1/2 inches and the triple jump at 42-6.Senior Kyle Popowski won the 110 high hurdles in 15.51 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 40.38.The 400 relay team of Lund, senior Dylan Johnson, sophomore Matthew Stenbroten and junior JP Rguig won in 44.24. The same foursome took second in the 800 relay in 1:35.46.Sophomore Matthew Stenbroten took third in the 200 (23.84).The Lake Mills girls took seventh with 36 points.Junior Ali Dean was second in the triple jump (33-2). Sophomore Katelyn Kroll took third in the 200 (28.15).Cambridge’s boys scored 30.25 points. Senior Trey Colts won the high jump (6-6) and placed fourth in the 100 meter dash in 11.56. Freshman Drew Holzhueter finished fourth in the 300-meter hurdles in 45.50, junior Roman Leto finished fourth in the pole vault (9-6) and junior Elliott Kozler was fourth in the high jump (4-6).Cambridge’s girls scored 23.5 points. Sophomore Mara Brown placed third in the 800 (2:31.68).Team scores — girls: Columbus 141, Sugar River 101.5, Lodi 81, Monroe 55, Wisconsin Heights 42, Benton-Scales Mound 36, Lake Mills 36, Cambridge 23.5, Black Hawk 19.5, Albany 19.5, Monticello 13, Waterloo 8Team scores — boys: Sugar River 115.25, Monroe 101.75, Lake Mills 94, Columbus 58.25, Lodi 56.5, Wisconsin Heights 55, Benton-Scales Mound 44, Cambridge 30.25, Monticello 26, Waterloo 18, Black Hawk 11, Albany 11 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.