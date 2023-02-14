WATERTOWN -- Senior forward Bella Pitta led a balanced attack with 13 points for Lake Mills in a 56-26 Capitol North victory over Luther Prep’s girls basketball team on Tuesday at LPS.
The L-Cats, who have won 12 in a row, secured the Capitol North title for the fifth straight season. The last four titles have been outright.
"This was a great team win for us," Lake Mills girls basketball coach Ryan Lind said. "Our defense was great and literally everyone scored when they had opportunities. I was really impressed with our free throw shooting.
"We were attacking the basket and getting rewarded for it and everyone made their free throws. It’s such an unselfish team. Nobody cares who leads us statistically. They just play for each other. I’m just happy to be a part of it."
Lake Mills (21-2, 9-0 in conference) also got 10 points from sophomore guard Hayden Sellnow, nine from junior guard Sydney Burling and seven each from junior forward Sophia Guerrero and junior guard Taylor Wollin.
Sophomore guard Nora Wendorff and freshman forward Emma Neyhart each scored eight points to lead Luther Prep (4-17, 1-8). Senior guard Audrey deBoer had five rebounds and three steals. Senior guard Anna Kieselhorst had four steals.
The Phoenix couldn’t overcome their 21 turnovers in the first half combined with cold shooting. They finished with 31 turnovers on the night.
