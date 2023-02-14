Emily Wollin
Buy Now

Lake Mills junior point guard Emily Wollin drives the lane against Luther Prep junior guard Aurora Leckwee during a Capitol North girls basketball game on Tuesday at LPS. Lake Mills won 56-26.

 Kevin Wilson

WATERTOWN -- Senior forward Bella Pitta led a balanced attack with 13 points for Lake Mills in a 56-26 Capitol North victory over Luther Prep’s girls basketball team on Tuesday at LPS.

The L-Cats, who have won 12 in a row, secured the Capitol North title for the fifth straight season. The last four titles have been outright.

Load comments