ROCKLIN, Calif. — Jessup University hired Mark Darnall as its head men’s basketball coach on Thursday.

“We had tremendous interest in this position, and Mark rose to the top of that field of candidates because of the quality of his character and his ability as a basketball coach,” said Vice President for Athletics Lance Von Vogt in a press release. “Mark’s passion for impacting young men for Christ through the game of basketball was evident from our first conversation, and I believe you will witness him building champions on and off the court.”

