Lake Mills wrestlers go 2-0 at Hustisford triple dual nateg Feb 2, 2023 HUSTISFORD — Lake Mills defeated Mayville 54-18 and Hustisford 60-15 in a triple dual on Thursday.Liam Smith (120 pounds), Ethan Evenson (126), Kevin Georgiles-Juul (152), Eddy Eveland (160), Gibson Hale (182) and Josh Battist (195) each went 2-0 for the L-Cats.LAKE MILLS 54, MAYVILLE 18*106 — Double Forfeit113 — Double Forfeit120 — Liam Smith (LM) received forfeit126 — Ethan Evenson (LM) pinned Soren Kewley (M) at 3:21132 — Wyatt Meyrose (M) pinned Maximos Kressner (LM) at 3:37138 — Mason Wollin (LM) received forfeit145 — Hayden O`Conner (LM) received forfeit152 — Kevin Georgiles-Juul (LM) pinned Marcus Volkert (M) at 4:12160 — Eddy Eveland (LM) pinned Paul Sawyer (M) at 3:43170 — Owen Burling (LM) received forfeit182 — Gibson Hale (LM) received forfeit195 — Joshua Battist (LM) received forfeit220 — Ayden Grulke (M) pinned Thomas Cassady (LM) at 2:17285 — Braeden Schwoch (M) pinned Andrew Bender (LM) at 0:15LAKE MILLS 60, HUSTISFORD 15106 — Double Forfeit113 — Adalyn Raue (H) received forfeit120 — Liam Smith (LM) received forfeit126 — Ethan Evenson (LM) received forfeit132 — Maximos Kressner (LM) pinned Kayla MIllikin (H) at 0:04138 — Gavin Peterman (H) dec. Mason Wollin (LM) 4-3145 — Joe Beavers (H) pinned Hayden O`Conner (LM) at 0:45152 — Kevin Georgiles-Juul (LM) received forfeit160 — Eddy Eveland (LM) received forfeit170 — Owen Burling (LM) received forfeit182 — Gibson Hale (LM) received forfeit195 — Joshua Battist (LM) received forfeit220 — Thomas Cassady (LM) pinned Shane Joekle (H) at 0:43*285 — Esteban Moreno (LM) pinned Kolton Stark (H) at 1:46
