Matthies goes into Hall of Fame

Former Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Tim Matthies was inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame recently. Most of Tim's family were able to attend the ceremony. Pictured from left are, Carlton and Meghan, Lygia and Tim, Jared and Dani and Elise. Tim and his wife, Rachel, live outside the United States.

 Contributed

WISCONSIN DELLS – Lakeside Lutheran High School teacher Tim Matthies was inducted into the 2022 class of the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame recently.

He was one of 10 coaches inducted into the “High School Coach” category.

