LAKE MILLS -- Lakeside Lutheran's track and field teams combined to win 10 events at the Warriors' home Capitol quadrangular on Tuesday.
Lakeside's boys earned seven first-place finishes.
Seniors Ben Buxa and David Taylor-Evert finished first and second in the shot put with throws of 52 feet, 1/2 inch and 45-7, respectively. Buxa and Taylor-Evert also finished first and second in the discus with throws of 157-9 and 145-10, respectively.
Sophomore Nolan Schweighardt won the pole vault (12-0). Senior Ethan Schuetz won the long jump (18-9 /12).
Sophomore Ben Krauklis placed second in the 100 in 11.22. Sophomore Tyler Dahlie was second in the high jump (5-10) and the triple jump (39-5).
Junior Joey Dretske placed third in the 110 high hurdles in 17.77.
The 400 relay team of sophomore Josef Rupnow, senior Dane McIlvain, junior Tyler Tauschek and sophomore Micah Schwartz won in 46.84.
The 800 relay team of senior Jay Yahnke, Krauklis, McIlvain and Tauschek won in 1:35.52. The 1,600 relay team of Krauklis, junior Daniel Ertman, sophomore Carson Frisch and Yahnke took third in 3:46.68.
The 3,200 relay team of junior Will Hemling, sophomore Jack Simmons, freshman Grant Schmid and junior Archer Chaudhary won in 9:41.46.
Lakeside's girls won three events.
Junior Brielle Leis won the shot put (34-4) and took third in the discus (98-2).
The 400 relay team of sophomore Gabby Schmid, freshman Sophia Rhymer, senior Marissa Duddeck and sophomore Cecelia Krahn finished second in 55.14.
The 800 relay team of sophomore Kate Thiele, juniors Paige Krahn and Amelia Povich and freshman Ellie Griffin took second in 4:38.64.
The 3,200 relay team of Povich, senior Abigail Minning, Paige Krahn and senior Natalie Punzel won in 11:29.19.
Junior Elida Nerothin placed second in the 100 hurdles in 17.69 and the 300 hurdles in 54.12. Junior Ava Stein took second in the shot put (29-5 3/4). Duddeck won the triple jump (33- 1/2) and was second in the long jump (15-9).
Sophomore Mara Minning was second in the triple jump (28-9 1/4) while Abigail Minning was third (28-9).
Cambridge's girls won two events and lost to Sugar River 105.66-45.33.
Senior Amanda Punsel won the discus (102-8) and was third in the shot put (27-8 1/4). Sophomore Mallori Buonincontro won the pole vault (7-0).
Senior Gillian Thompson placed third in the 200 in 27.94. Sophomore Grace Leto was third in the pole vault (6-0).
The 400 relay team of juniors Mya Lehmann, Mara Brown and Callie Suick and freshman Malina Schneider took third in 56.06. The 800 relay team of Thompson, freshmen Ava Williams and Schneider, and Brown placed third in 1:57.82.
Cambridge's boys fell to Sugar River 112-40.
Sophomore Drew Holzhueter placed second in the 110 high hurdles in 16.98 and second in the 300 hurdles in 44.12.
Freshman Travis Colts took third in the 200 in 24.84.
Sophomore James Leonard placed third in the 3,200 in 13:45.58.
