OAKFIELD — Lakeside Lutheran's wrestlers went 2-1 at the Oakfield quadrangular on Thursday.
The Warriors defeated Horicon on tiebreaker criterion after the teams battled to a 36-36 draw. After losing to Markesan 59-18, Lakeside finished up with a 60-24 win over Oakfield.
First year wrestlers Caleb Studnicka, Dominic Garcia-Hix, and Sabastian Murray all earned varsity wins against their opponents in the first dual of the night against Horicon.
Studnicka earned six team points with a pin at 113 pounds in the second period, Garcia-Hix gutted out a sudden victory overtime win at 132 pounds, and Murray came back after going down 2-0 to score a reversal and a pin in the first period.
Ryan Schultz and Colten Schultz both earned first period pins at 145 pounds and 170 pounds, respectively, and Sam Schmidt dominated a majority of the match in a 7-6 decision at 160 pounds.
Lakeside was tied with Horicon 36-36 on team points after all matches were wrestled, so the officials used the fourth tie-breaking criteria, number of matches won, to break the tie and declare Lakeside the victors of the dual.
Lakeside was outmatched against Markesan and only scored team points with forfeit points at 106, 126, and 152 pounds.
Sam Schmidt and Colten Schultz wrestled extremely tough against very good Markesan competitors, Treston Eckstein and Caleb Stoll, at 160 and 170 pounds, respectively. Lakeside dropped the dual to Markesan, 59-18.
In the final dual of the night versus Oakfield, Lakeside filled 12 of 14 weight classes, compared to Oakfields 4 wrestlers, so Lakeside found another easy dual win 60-24.
“I was really pleased with Studnicka, Garcia-Hix, and Murray’s first matches tonight,” said Lakeside head coach Clayton Grow. “
They are all first-year wrestlers, so they are still figuring things out, but they all wrestled with a lot of grit and determination, and they all helped us achieve that thrilling dual win versus Horicon.
"And even though their Markesan opponents got the better of them, Sam Schmidt and Colten Schultz really wrestled with a chip on their shoulder and showed that they can hang with really high-level wrestlers.
"By the end of the year and especially next year, I expect these two tough practice partners to push each other to success at the sectional tournament and help rebuild this Warrior wrestling program.
"Ryan Schultz has also made a ton of progress, both in strength and technique since last year. He’s an exciting wrestler to watch even as a sophomore; he could make a deep run to sectionals already this year.”
LAKESIDE 36, HORICON 36
Lakeside wins tiebreaker, 7-6 on number of wins
106 — Rylan Erz (H) received forfeit
113 — Caleb Studnicka (LL) pinned Kylee Firari (H) at 2:54
120 — Dominic Wenninger (H) pinned Owen Fleming (LL) at 1:27
126 — Cylus Hetzel-Sawyer (H) pinned Zach Hallman (LL) at 1:11
132 — Dominic Garcia-Hix (LL) dec. Rocco Barzano (H) SV-1 6-4
138 — Breckin Hinz (H) pinned Gabe Weidner (LL) at 3:21
145 — Ryan Schultz (LL) pinned Ethan Strieff (H) at 3:34
152 — Quinton Bradley (H) received forfeit
160 — Sam Schmidt (LL) dec. Ethan Johnson (H) 7-6
170 — Colten Schultz (LL) pinned Ethan Bryant (H) at 1:41
182 — Ethan Fraze (H) received forfeit
*195 — Sabastian Murray (LL) pinned Brian Wagner (H) at 1:22
220 — Double Forfeit
285 — Corban Meyer (LL) received forfeit
MARKESAN 59, LAKESIDE 18
106 — Brayden Luebke (LL) received forfeit
113 — Kayden Vannatta (M) pinned Caleb Studnicka (LL) at 3:31
120 — Caden Ruetten (M) pinned Owen Fleming (LL) at 1:45
126 — Zach Hallman (LL) received forfeit
132 — Memphis Castillo (M) major dec. Dominic Garcia-Hix (LL) 16-4
138 — Chase Powell (M) pinned Gabe Weidner (LL) at 1:42
145 — Gavin Campnell (M) pinned James Monday (LL) at 0:38
152 — Ryan Schultz (LL) received forfeit
160 — Treston Eckstein (M) dec. Sam Schmidt (LL) 9-2
170 — Caleb Stoll (M) major dec. Colten Schultz (LL) 12-2
182 — Jaden Walker (M) pinned Lincoln Coates (LL) at 1:12
195 — Noah Hanefeld (M) pinned Sabastian Murray (LL) at 1:07
*220 — Ethan Rowe (M) received forfeit
285 — Keagan Kurowski (M) pinned Corban Meyer (LL) at 5:13
LAKESIDE 60, OAKFIELD 24
106 — Brayden Luebke (LL) received forfeit
113 — Zach Hallman (LL) received forfeit
120 — Owen Fleming (LL) received forfeit
126 — Zach Hallman (LL) received forfeit
132 — Dominic Garcia-Hix (LL) received forfeit
138 — Gabe Weidner (LL) received forfeit
145 — James Monday (LL) received forfeit
152 — Ryan Schultz (LL) received forfeit
160 — Sam Schmidt (LL) received forfeit
170 — Colten Schultz (LL) received forfeit
182 — Noah Holzman (O) pinned Sabastian Murray (LL) at 1:10
195 — Brent Morell (O) pinned Lincoln Coates (LL) at 0:44
220 — Lincoln Laabs (O) received forfeit
*285 — Ben Crile (O) pinned Corban Meyer (LL) at 1:25
