Sam Schmidt
Lakeside Lutheran's Sam Schmidt scores back points during a 160-pound match against Horicon's Ethan Johnson in the 160-pound match between the two teams at the Oakfield quadrangular on Thursday. Schmidt earned a 7-6 decision for the Warriors, who beat Horicon and Oakfield while losing to Markesan.

 Contributed

OAKFIELD — Lakeside Lutheran's wrestlers went 2-1 at the Oakfield quadrangular on Thursday.

The Warriors defeated Horicon on tiebreaker criterion after the teams battled to a 36-36 draw. After losing to Markesan 59-18, Lakeside finished up with a 60-24 win over Oakfield.

