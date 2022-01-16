hot CAMBRIDGE GIRLS BASKETBALL Mayah Holzhueter scores 25, Cambridge girls basketball knocks off Wisconsin Heights Jan 16, 2022 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MAZOMANIE -- The Cambridge Blue Jays pulled away in the second half with a 49-30 victory over Wisconsin Heights on Friday.Senior forward Mayah Holzhueter led the way for Cambridge (9-4) with 10 field goals, scoring 25 points. Freshman forward Brooke Stenklyft reached double figures, adding 12 points.Wisconsin Heights (3-11) received seven-point contributions from Emma-Ray Kalschuer and Keera Payne.Cambridge 49, Wisconsin Heights 30Cambridge 21 27 — 49Wisconsin Heights 17 13 — 30Cambridge (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Holzhueter 10, 5-9, 25, B. Stenklyft 4, 4-6, 12, T. Stenklyft 2, 0-0, 5, Freeland 1, 2-4, 4, Roidt 1, 0-2, 2. Totals 18, 11-21, 48.Wisconsin Heights (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Kalschuer 2, 3-6, 7, Payne 2, 3-4, 7, Doherty 2, 0-2, 4, Schaefer 0, 3-4, 3, Teela 1, 0-0, 3, Geishirt 1, 0-0, 2, Crowe 1, 0-0, 2, Mickelson 1, 0-0, 2. Totals 9, 9-16, 30.Three pointers — Cambridge 1 (T. Stenklyft), Wisconsin Heights 1 (Teela).Total fouls — Cambridge 16, Wisconsin Heights 17. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
