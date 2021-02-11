Two local single-game scoring records broken on the same day?
Not bad.
With the WIAA playoff starting for girls and the boys basketball regular seasons coming to a close, a few local athletes have seemed to save some of their best performances for late in the season.
On Tuesday, Cambridge junior Mayah Holzhueter set a program single-game record with 39 points in a Division 3 regional quarterfinal win over Clinton.
Holzhueter was just a point shy of tying the school record (40) — which was set by senior Jack Nikolay at the end of January.
Over in St. Francis on Tuesday, Lakeside Lutheran sophomore Levi Birkholz set the Warriors’ single-game scoring record with 43 during the team’s road win.
Fort Atkinson junior Tyla Staude poured in a game-high 26 points to help the Blackhawks top Beloit Turner in a WIAA Division 2 regional on the same day Holzhueter and Birkholz set the scoring records.
Staude’s 26 was a season-best.
There’s also been some special brewing over in Lake Mills recently.
Last Friday, senior Julianna Wagner became the first player in the history of the girls program to reach 1,000th points. In the same game — Wagner’s teammate Taylor Roughen — became the program’s all-time leader in made 3-pointers.
This week, the boys team kept up the momentum in Lake Mills.
Drew Stoddard scored a career-high 35 points in a win on Monday. The next day, it was Adam Moen’s turn. He netted a career-best 26.
In the Jefferson girls’ regular-season finale last Saturday, sophomore Ayianna Johnson put up a career-high 26 points to help the Eagles finish off the regular season 17-2.
Seven of the eight local girls teams advanced to regional semifinals from wins Tuesday or via byes. The eight local boys teams are ready to kickoff playoff action next week.
That means plenty of time for some more program records to be broken — or at the very least, maybe a few career-highs.
