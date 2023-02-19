EVANSVILLE -- Lake Mills freshman Owen Burling entered his first varsity wrestling season with lofty goals.
“I’ve been to state (at the youth level) a couple times, and I took second last year,” Burling said. “My goal definitely was to make it to state this year.”
Burling accomplished his goal in style, winning the 170-pound weight class at the Evansville sectional on Saturday to earn his first trip to the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament.
After an impressive regular season that saw him earn numerous high finishes at tough tournaments, Burling won regional and sectional titles to earn one of the top four seeds and a first round bye in the Division 2 field at 170. He will face either Clinton senior DJ Vernon (22-9) or Prairie du Chien senior Brogan Brewer (43-9) in a quarterfinal match at the Kohl Center on Friday.
“I’ve been working nine years with Owen, and this is just the beginning (of his high school career),” Lake Mills wrestling coach Tim Braund said. “We gel pretty well. It was a fun day. I’m looking forward to my first state qualifier."
Burling (37-9) opened with an 11-4 decision over Sugar River's Alex Zielinski in the quarterfinals, then faced Lakeside Lutheran freshman Colten Schultz for the fourth time this season and won an 8-4 decision in the semifinals.
“It’s always fun wrestling Colten,” Burling said. “I've been wrestling him for a while now.”
Schultz avenged a regular season loss by beating Burling in the Capitol Conference finals. At the regional and sectional, Burling made sure not to fool around with Schultz too much on the mat.
“Owen's tough on his feet and has good takedowns,” Braund said. “In the conference match, Schultz reversed Owen to his back then Owen gave up another reversal. The plan was to work on our feet while we are still fresh to help widen the gap in those tighter matches."
In the title match, Burling outlasted Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern's Cael Donar (36-13) by an 11-10 decision.
Donar dropped down two weight classes for the postseason and jumped out to a 6-0 lead early in the final match. Burling didn’t panic, gradually working his way back into the match and finally taking a lead late in the third period.
“The finals match was a roller coaster,” Braund said. “He kept fighting his way back. We’ve worked on being smarter on top. Don’t wear yourself out.”
“The first period was kind of rough,” Burling said. “I had to have a clear mind. I can’t let these points affect me. I just had to be patient and know what was coming. I had to chip away in the match.”
Braund is not a fan of cardio workouts for his wrestlers early in the season, but knows their value increases late in the campaign. The results have paid off during the stretch run.
“The last couple weeks, we’ve been pushing the endurance,” Burling said. “At the start of a season, it was a big jump."
Lake Mills tied for 17th as a team with 18 points.
Ethan Evenson (22-16) finished 0-2 at 120. Eddy Eveland (25-17) finished 0-1 at 160. Ben Buchholtz (8-4) finished 0-1 at 195.
“My two seniors (Eddy and Ben) ended their careers,” Braund said. “I am still exhausted.”
Whitewater senior Aaron Porras earned his first trip to state with a second place finish at 160.
Porras (35-10) scored a 21-6 technical fall over Turner's Carlos Ramirez in the quarterfinals and won a 7-2 decision over Sugar River's Ryker Swenson in the semifinals.
In a rematch of last week's regional final, Martin Luther's L'Shawn Taylor (34-2) avenged a 6-5 loss by pinning Porras at the four-minute mark. In a wrestleback for second place, Porras pinned Darlington/Black Hawk's Maddox Goebel at 5:59.
Joining Porras at state is junior Lauren Buehler, who won a girls sectional title at 114 pounds and will compete at the first girls state tournament held at the Kohl Center. Buehler (15-5) takes on Independence/Gilman senior Cora Sonsalla (9-0) in a first round match on Thursday.
"We are excited for both Aaron and Lauren Buehler,” Whitewater wrestling coach John Schimming said. "Both have worked very hard in wrestling both in and off season so it is great to see their work pay off.
"Aaron came out strong in his first round of competition and followed that up with a strong showing against a tough young man from Belleville. Aaron had a tough loss in the finals in a very close match. He hit an outstanding move putting his opponent to his back, but got rolled through. I was very impressed with how strong he came back after the loss to defeat a young man who defeated him earlier in the season.
"Lauren had been our manager the previous year, but decided she wanted to wrestle at the end of last season and worked hard in the summer to get caught up. She started the day with a very quick pin in the semi finals and then wrestled very well in the championship. The young lady she was wrestling is one whom she had split with over the year so it was very exciting to get the win on Saturday.”
Five Whippets ended their season at the boys sectional.
Connor Friend just missed advancing after placing fourth at 132. Friend (34-12) finished 2-2 and lost a 5-4 decision to Turner's Zack Ries (35-12) in the third place match.
Jasen Porras (19-16) went 0-1 at 106. Traysen Thomasen (25-16) went 0-1 at 138. Odair Porras (14-16) went 0-1 at 145. Payton Lyon (23-16) went 0-2 at 182. Whitewater finished 12th as a team with 26.5 points.
Lakeside Lutheran’s boys placed 22nd with 11 points.
Schultz (30-7) pinned Evansville's Charlie Braunschweig in the quarterfinals at 5:41 before losing to Burling in the semifinals. He pinned Zielinski from Sugar River in the consolation semifinals at 3:43, then lost a 9-5 decision to Clinton's DJ Vernon in the third place match.
Sam Schmidt (18-10) finished 0-2 at 152.
Jefferson junior Rebecca Wolfe advanced to state by winning the girls sectional title at 165. Wolfe (13-9) won by disqualification over Turner’s Haleigh Winke in the Evansville finals and will face Viroqua junior Madi Zube (19-4) in a first round match at the Kohl Center on Thursday.
Jefferson's boys wrestlers ended their season at the sectional.
Colton Stanley (9-5) went 0-1 at 113. Aiden DeBlare (32-16) went 0-1 at 120. Payton Splittgerber (15-21) finished 0-2 at 132.
