CAMBRIDGE -- Duncan Ireland III returned a kickoff for a touchdown and Kurtis Frink scored twice on the ground as Palmyra-Eagle beat host Cambridge 24-18 in an Eastern Suburban Conference opener for both teams Friday.
The Blue Jays jumped ahead with 4 minutes, 4 seconds left in the second quarter on a 34-yard scoring strike from sophomore quarterback Matt Buckman to sophomore receiver Keifer Parrish. The point after was unsuccessful.
With 35 seconds to play before the break, the Panthers grabbed the lead for good on a five-yard run by Frink and junior kicker Anton Temple's point after.
P-E extended its advantage to 13-6 early in the third on a 14-yard scamper by Frink, who is a junior.
The Blue Jays countered later in the third with a 53-yard Parrish rushing score. Cambridge's two-point attempt on the ground was stuffed, leaving the team's margin at 13-12.
Ireland III, a versatile senior, returned the ensuing kick 63 yards to paydirt and sophomore quarterback Willson Jones, who was 14-for-30 passing for 228 yards, ran it in for the two-point conversion, extending the lead to 21-12. Temple then booted a 17-yard field goal with less than minutes to go.
With five seconds left, Cambridge sophomore Drew Holzhueter caught a 26-yard TD for the final margin from Buckman, who finished 12-for-25 throwing for 182 yards with three touchdowns, one interception.
Junior receiver Noah Taylor led the Panthers with five catches for 110 yards and Ireland III caught three balls for 81 yards, adding a game-high 11 tackles.
This Friday, the Panthers host Horicon/Hustisford, while the Blue Jays host Waterloo.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 24, CAMBRIDGE 18
Palmyra-Eagle 0 7 14 3 -- 24
Cambridge 0 6 6 6 -- 18
Second quarter
C -- Parrish 34 pass from Buckman (kick failed)
PE -- Frink 5 run (Temple kick)
Third quarter
PE -- Frink 14 run (kick failed)
C -- Parrish 53 run (run failed)
PE -- Ireland III 63 kickoff return (Jones run)
Fourth quarter
PE -- Temple 17 field goal
C -- Holzhueter 26 pass from Buckman (kick failed)
Team statistics
Total offense: PE 279, C 221; Passing yards: PE 228, C 182; Rushing attempts-yards: PE 40-51, C 16-39; Fumbles lost PE 1, C 0; Interceptions thrown PE 0, C 1.
Individual statistics
Passing (att.-comp.-yds) -- PE: Jones 14-30-228, C: Buckman 12-25-182; Receptions-yards: PE: Taylor 5-110, Ireland III 3-81, C: Parrish 5-48, Holzhueter 3-44; Total tackles: PE: Ireland III 11, Paxton 9; C: Holzhueter 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.