Panthers top Blue Jays

CAMBRIDGE -- Duncan Ireland III returned a kickoff for a touchdown and Kurtis Frink scored twice on the ground as Palmyra-Eagle beat host Cambridge 24-18 in an Eastern Suburban Conference opener for both teams Friday.

The Blue Jays jumped ahead with 4 minutes, 4 seconds left in the second quarter on a 34-yard scoring strike from sophomore quarterback Matt Buckman to sophomore receiver Keifer Parrish. The point after was unsuccessful.

