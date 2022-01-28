WATERTOWN -- Luther Prep won five matches in the middle weights and received four forfeits in the upper weights for a 45-25 Capitol Conference victory over Lakeside Lutheran on Thursday at LPS.

The Phoenix took a 12-0 lead when Tim Manning and Nate Hong-Mitchell received forfeits at 220 pounds and heavyweight.

Lakeside responded with four straight victories in the lower weights. Elijah Vik won an 8-4 decision at 106, James Monday received a forfeit at 113, Hunter Sommer won by fall at 120 and Dane McIlvain scored a 10-1 major decision at 126 to put the Warriors up 19-12.

In the closest match of the night, Luther Prep’s Aleksei Soloviyov pulled out a 14-13 decision over Marcus Rabehl at 132. Soliviyov nearly gave up a defensive pin and trailed 9-2 after one period, but listened to his corner and worked takedowns over the next four minutes. He scored the go-ahead takedown in the closing seconds of the third period and held on for the one-point decision.

Luther Prep regained the lead at 138 when Silas Hillmer won by fall in the first period to put the Phoenix ahead 21-19.

Lakeside regained the lead 25-21 with a pin by Sam Schmidt at 145. The Phoenix reeled off five victories to close out the meet. Jeremiah Stanton won a 6-1 decision at 152, Josiah Moore won by fall at 160, Jesus Alejandro-Chavez won a 6-1 decision at 170 and Cameron Lange and Chuy Medina received forfeits at 182 and 195.

LUTHER PREP 45, LAKESIDE 25

106 — Elijah Vik (LL) dec. Micah Boggs (LP) 8-4

113 — James Monday (LL) received forfeit

120 — Hunter Sommer (LL) pinned Jason Kehren (LP) at 3:25

126 — Dane McIlvain (LL) major dec. Caleb Wendland (LP) 10-1

132 — Aleksei Soloviyov (LP) dec. Marcus Rabehl (LL) 14-13

138 — Silas Hillmer (LP) pinned Noah Weidner (LL) at 1:30

145 — Sam Schmidt (LL) pinned Ben Kluz (LP) at 1:19

152 — Jeremiah Stanton (LP) dec. Isaac Winters (LL) 6-1

160 — Josiah Moore (LP) pinned Crandon Dwyer (LL) at 1:33

170 — Jesus Alejandro Chavez (LP) dec. Pierre Schulz (LL) 6-1

182 — Cameron Lange (LP) received forfeit

195 — Chuy Medina (LP) received forfeit

*220 — Tim Manning (LP) received forfeit

285 — Nate Hong-Mitchell (LP) received forfeit

Recommended for you

Load comments