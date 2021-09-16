Brandon Siska has been selected by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association as the recipient of the 2020-21 NFHS Coaches Association Coach of the Year Award for Wisconsin.
“I am honored to receive this award,” Siska said. “I see this as another team award recognizing the accomplishments that my kids had on the court because of the hard work they put in. I am fortunate to be surrounded by such a great group of kids and coaching staff.”
The L-Cats finished 25-2 (8-0) winning a 3rd straight Capitol North Conference crown culminating in the programs first ever Championship. The L-Cats defeated 2 time defending state champions Aquinas 78-67 in the championship game ending Aquinas’ 97 game in state win streak. Lake Mills is 66-11 (25-3) over the last 3 seasons. Siska was also named WisBCA, AP and WSJ Coach of the Year as well as a finalist for national Coach of the Year award with the Women’s Basketball Coach Association (WBCA).
Annually, the NFHS identifies and recognizes one coach from each state for significant achievement in their sport. State level recipients are considered for NFHS Sectional recognition. National Coaches of the Year are then chosen from the sectional winners.
Award recipients are selected based upon a variety of criteria including their coaching record, background, coaching honors, and involvement in community and school organizations.
Each year approximately 1000 coaches are recognized at the state level, 168 coaches are recognized at the sectional level and 21 coaches are recognized at the national level.
Wisconsin coaches are members of Section 4, which represents the states of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, and Wisconsin.
