Softball: Arrowhead knocks off Lake Mills 4-0 nateg Apr 6, 2023 HARTLAND -- Sammie Radish and Sierra Thomas combined to pitch a two-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and Arrowhead knocked off the visiting Lake Mills softball team 4-0 on Thursday.The Warhawks scored on a two-out triple by Thomas in the first inning. Thomas then made it 2-0 by scoring on a passed ball. Arrowhead added a pair of runs off a Lake Mills fielding error in the fifth.Lake Mills (1-1) starter Avery Chilson allowed four runs (one earned) on five hits with five strikeouts, one walk across six frames.ARROWHEAD 4, LAKE MILLS 0Lake Mills 000 000 0 -- 0 2 2Arrowhead 200 020 0 -- 4 7 0Leading hitters -- A: Cox 2x3, Thomas 2x3 (3B).Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- LM: Chilson L; 6-7-4-1-1-5; A: Radish W; 4-2-0-0-1-5, Thomas 3-0-0-0-1-4.
