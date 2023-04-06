Lake Mills falls to Arrowhead

HARTLAND -- Sammie Radish and Sierra Thomas combined to pitch a two-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and Arrowhead knocked off the visiting Lake Mills softball team 4-0 on Thursday.

The Warhawks scored on a two-out triple by Thomas in the first inning. Thomas then made it 2-0 by scoring on a passed ball. Arrowhead added a pair of runs off a Lake Mills fielding error in the fifth.

