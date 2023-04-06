Softball: Cambridge falls to Columbus 10-0 in season opener nateg Apr 6, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COLUMBUS -- The Cambridge softball team was shut out in six innings in a 10-0 loss to Columbus at Meister Park on Thursday in the team's season opener.Columbus took advantage of four Cambridge errors, scoring eight unearned runs. Breanna Kelly led Columbus at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a triple.For Cambridge, senior Karly Lewellin and junior Saveea Freeland each went 2-for-3 at the plate. Lewellin and junior Julia Schneider both doubled.Freeland pitched five innings in the circle, giving up eight hits and 10 runs, just two of which were earned.COLUMBUS 10, CAMBRIDGE 0 (6)CAMBRIDGE 000 000 — 0 8 4COLUMBUS 224 101 — 10 8 0Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — CA: Freeland (L; 5-8-10-2-0-4); CO: Peck (W; 6-8-0-0-11-0).Leading hitters — CA: Schneider 2B, Freeland 2x3, Lewellin 2x3 (2B); CO: Meyers 2x3, Sullivan 2x3, Kelly 2x3 (3B). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
