Lake Mills senior pitcher Avery Chilson delivers during Monday’s nonconference season-opening game versus Randolph at Rotary Park. Chilson pitched a three-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and the L-Cats won 8-0.
LAKE MILLS — Avery Chilson pitched a three-hit shutout and Lake Mills’ softball team beat Randolph 8-0 in its season opener at a rain-soaked Rotary Park on Monday.
“Avery, a senior, was in total command of her pitches,” Lake Mills softball coach Jim Clift said. “The ball got slippery at times. She’d throw her changeup and the ball was a little slick.
“Avery’s been in command throughout the preseason and this is as good as I’ve seen her. To open up the season with a three-hit shutout versus a Randolph team that finished second in its conference last year, that’s a good game and Avery had a good outing.”
The L-Cats gave Chilson, who struck out seven and walked two while throwing 53 of her 78 pitches for strikes, some early run support. Taylor Wollin’s run-scoring single in the first was apart of a four-run frame. Bases-loaded walks by Wollin and Lily Doerr sandwiched around an RBI fielder’s choice by Savannah Radtke in the second made it 7-0.
Haydenn Sellnow (third in the order) went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs and Belle Topel (cleanup) was 3-for-4 with a double. Ava Kleinfeldt scored twice.
“I was proud of our pitch selection,” Clift said. “We didn’t chase bad pitches. We had excellent discipline at the plate. We finished with six hits against only four strikeouts, which I was pleased with.
“To backup Avery and play defense with no errors is a great stat. That’s especially so for a first game when you’re knocking off the rust off. Lily Doerr, our brand new freshman catcher, got thrown into the fire due to a couple injuries and was effective. Belle Topel just missed a couple home runs and she was smashing the ball today.”
