Avery Chilson
Lake Mills senior pitcher Avery Chilson delivers during Monday’s nonconference season-opening game versus Randolph at Rotary Park. Chilson pitched a three-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and the L-Cats won 8-0.

 Nate Gilbert

LAKE MILLS — Avery Chilson pitched a three-hit shutout and Lake Mills’ softball team beat Randolph 8-0 in its season opener at a rain-soaked Rotary Park on Monday.

“Avery, a senior, was in total command of her pitches,” Lake Mills softball coach Jim Clift said. “The ball got slippery at times. She’d throw her changeup and the ball was a little slick.

