Softball: Deerfield sweeps Johnson Creek nateg May 7, 2023 1 hr ago DEERFIELD — Despite being outhit 11-5, Deerfield completed a Trailways South sweep over Johnson Creek with a 7-4 victory on Thursday.Winning pitcher Addison Klein had two hits and three RBIs for Deerfield (11-3 in conference). Grace Brattlie drove in two runs.Jenna Fincutter took the loss for Johnson Creek (10-8, 9-5). At the plate, Fincutter had three hits including her eighth home run of the season.DEERFIELD 7, JOHNSON CREEK 4Johnson Creek 002 110 0 — 4 11 0Deerfield 111 400 X — 7 5 3Leading hitters — JC (Whitehouse 3x4, 2B (2), H. Fincutter 2B, J. Fincutter 3x4, HR, Kvalheim 2x4, 2B), D (Nelson 2B, Klein 2x3)Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC (J. Fincutter L 4-5-7-7-6-10, Altreuter 2-1-0-0-1-0), D (Klein W 7-8-3-2-4-0)TUESDAY'S RESULTDEERFIELD 14, JOHNSON CREEK 7JOHNSON CREEK — Winning pitcher Addison Klein hit two of her team's four home runs as Deerfield outslugged Johnson Creek 14-7 on Tuesday.Jenna Fincutter had two hits including a homer for Johnson Creek.DEERFIELD 14, JOHNSON CREEK 7Deerfield 001 029 2 — 14 13 0Johnson Creek 130 001 2 — 7 8 0Leading hitters — D (Kapral 2x4, Betthauser 2x2, Brattlie 3x5, HR, Klein 3x4, HR (2), Lasack HR), JC (Brigowatz 2x4, Hucke 2B, J. Fincutter 2x4, HR, Altreuter 2B, Buglass 2B)Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) - D (Klein W 7-8-7-7-2-2), JC (Altreuter L 6-13-12-11-2-1, J. Fincutter 1-0-2-2-2-3)
