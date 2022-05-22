ELKHORN -- The Palmyra-Eagle softball team gave up seven runs in the bottom of the first inning in a 16-3 loss to host Elkhorn on Saturday in a nonconference game.

Elkhorn (13-9) would hit three home runs, while Maddy Harding recorded five RBIs for the Elks.

Senior Mady Nettesheim hit a two-run triple in the first for P-E (13-6). Sophomore Maddie Koutsky went 2-for-3, recording an RBI single in the second.

Freshman Teagan Koutsky pitched three innings, giving up 12 runs on seven hits in the loss.

ELKHORN 16, PALMYRA-EAGLE 3 (4)

PALMYRA 2 1 0 0 0 — 3 9 0

ELKHORN 7 1 4 4 x — 16 12 0

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE: T. Koutsky (L; 3-7-12-12-1-8), Ma. Nettesheim (1-5-4-4-1-1); E: Siegler (W; 2-6-3-3-2-0), Wall (3-3-0-0-6-2).

Leading hitters — PE: Ma. Nettesheim 2x3 (3B), M. Koutsky 2x3, Taylor 2B; E: Calvillo HR, Larson HR, Storlie HR, Harding 3x3.

