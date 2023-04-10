Johnson Creek second baseman Madi Brigowatz reaches safely on a bunt single during the second game of a Trailways South doubleheader against Dodgeland/Hustisford on Thursday at JCHS. Johnson Creek won the first game 15-2. Dodgeland/Hustisford won the second game 3-0.
Dodgeland/Hustisford's Abby Oestreich beats the tag of Johnson Creek third baseman Jenna Fincutter for an RBI triple during the second game of a Trailways South doubleheader on Thursday in Johnson Creek. After Johnson Creek won the first game 15-2, Dodgeland/Hustisford salvaged a split with a 3-0 victory in the second game.
Dodgeland/Hustisford pitcher Morgan Kehl struck out 14 as part of a four-hit shutout to help her team win the second game of a Trailways South doubleheader against Johnson Creek 3-0 on Thursday. Johnson Creek won the first game 15-2.
JOHNSON CREEK — Dodgeland/Hustisford split a Trailways South doubleheader with Johnson Creek on Thursday.
Johnson Creek won the first game, 15-2. Dodgeland/Hustisford won the second game, 3-0.
Hailee Walk worked all five innings in the first game for the Bluejays, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit with six strikeouts and no walks.
Josey Whitehouse and Madi Brigowatz each had three hits batting at the top of the order for Johnson Creek. Hailey Kvalheim and Taylor Buglass each drove in three runs. Seven Bluejays drove in at least one run.
Morgan Kehl earned the complete-game decision in the second game for Dodgeland/Hustisford, allowing no runs on four hits with 14 strikeouts and no walks.
Taylor Justmann drove in two runs for Dodgeland/Hustisford. Abby Oestreich had two hits, a double and an RBI triple.
Dodgeland/Hustisford managed to get three innings in before the field was deemed unplayable on Monday at Luther Prep. The D/H home field hasn’t even been suitable for practice, so a little rust was to be expected.
