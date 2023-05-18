Softball: Lake Mills caps regular season by crushing Baraboo nateg May 18, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BARABOO -- Lily Doerr and Belle Topel combined to drive in seven runs as Lake Mills' softball team capped the regular season by routing host Baraboo 14-1 on Thursday.Doerr finished 3-for-3 with four RBIs, Topel had two hits and three runs driven in and Haydenn Sellnow was 3-for-5 with two RBIs. Winning pitcher Avery Chilson also drove in a pair of runs.Doerr doubled home a pair in the second and Sellnow followed with an RBI single to make it 5-0. Topel had a two-run double in the fourth and Chilson's single in the fifth pushed the margin to 9-1.Chilson pitched the first five innings, striking out six, while allowing a run on four hits for the L-Cats (18-4), who have won 13 consecutive games.LAKE MILLS 14, BARABOO 1Lake Mills 140 310 5 -- 14 14 1Baraboo 000 100 0 -- 1 5 3Leading hitters -- LM: Doerr 3x3 (2 2B), Sellnow 3x5, Topel 2x5 (2B), Kleinfeldt 2x4 (2B); B: Henke 2x3.Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- LM: Chilson W; 5-4-1-1-1-6; Kleinfeldt 2-1-0-0-0-2; B: Kohler 2-5-5-1-1-1, Wieczoizer L; 4-9-9-3-3-3, Mahoney 1-0-0-0-0-1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute
