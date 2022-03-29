ARGYLE — Palmyra-Eagle’s softball team lost its season opener 8-2 against Argyle/Pecatonica at Argyle Legion Park on Monday in a nonconference game.

The Orioles scored three runs on four singles in the fourth, pulling ahead 4-0.

P-E’s Teagan Koutsky started in the circle, allowing one earned on two hits with five walks and two strikeouts in three innings, and took the loss.

Kyler Koutsky and Mary Ellen Tiller both doubled for the Panthers.

ARGYLE/PECATONICA 8, PALMYRA-EAGLE 2

P-E 000 011 0 — 2 6 1

Argyle 100 304 X — 8 11 0

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — P-E: T. Koutsky (L; 3-2-1-1-2-5), Ma. Nettesheim (3-9-7-7-1-4); A/P: Ganshat (W; 7-6-2-2-13-0).

Leading hitters — P-E: K. Koutsky (2B), Tiller (2B); A/P: Johnson 2x4, Helfgot 2x3 (2B), Starr 2x2, Roenstal 2x3, Connors (2B).

