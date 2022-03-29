Jefferson2021 recap: The Eagles had a banner season, posting a 26-1 record and qualifying for the WIAA Division 2 state tournament, where the team fell to Catholic Memorial 4-3 in the semifinals.
Coach’s resume: Mark Peterson is 49-5 overall entering his fourth year.
Top returners: Jefferson brings back five starters in Aidyn Messmann (catcher), Savannah Serdynski (shortstop), Julia Ball (pitcher, infield), Lily Fairfield (infield), Abby Helmink (infield). Messmann and Serdynski were honorable mention WFSCA all-state selections for Division 2 last season.
Departing players: The Eagles need to replace accomplished starters Eden Dempsey (third base, 2021 WFSCA first-team all-state selection), Claire Beck (pitcher, 2021 WFSCA Division 2 Player of the Year), Britney Mengel (second base, all-district selection) and Lindsey Krause (outfield).
Season thoughts: “We have five starters coming back and 14 incoming freshmen to the program,” Peterson said. “Four of these incoming freshmen will be competing for starting spots. We will have strong pitching but will need to find offensive production we lost from last year’s team. Aeryn Messmann, Hilden Dempsey, Ashlyn Enke and Breleigh Mengel will look to step in and produce at the plate, in the field and mound.”
Conference race: The Eagles will be in search of their third straight Rock Valley Conference title. Peterson envisions Brodhead, McFarland and Turner as programs also vying for the league’s top spot.
Fort Atkinson2021 recap: The Blackhawks went 12-8, finishing tied for second in the Badger South before bowing out in the regional round.
Coach’s resume: This is Lindsay Jilek’s first season as a head varsity coach, replacing Brian Bosch. Jilek was lucky enough to play for coach Jeff Agnew in high school from 2000-04. Jilek has been the head JV coach for the past three seasons and an assistant to Jeff Agnew for two seasons after playing collegiately at UW-Platteville from 2004-08.
Top returners: We’ve got a few great players that will contribute significantly this season. Alex Theriault will continue to be our leader in the outfield along with Alyssa Heagney and Kaylee Jordan. Coming back for our infield will be Macey Pease and Sofia Unate.
Departing players: Fort is replacing five seniors who were all assets to the varsity and played key roles last season in Kiara Kostrowski, Angela Unate, Deanna Pfaff, Christa Sebranek and Alexis Jacobson.
Season thoughts: “Our team is pretty young, but I’m really excited to get out and see what we’ve got,” Jilek said. “Our kids will compete and I’m really excited to watch them grow as a team on and off the field.
“We have two seniors this season who are both great kids and leaders in their own special ways. Alex Theriault has been on varsity since she was a freshman, so she’s got experience and she is a head strong competitor. Sarah Holzli will see time on the mound this season. Sarah is one of those kids that everyone wants on their team. She has a good attitude, very coachable, throws strikes and wants to win.”
Conference outlook: Fort enters its first season in the Badger-East Conference.
“Our team is very young, but we’re fast,” Jilek said. “If we play small ball, move runners and play good defense, we will win games. I just need our pitchers (Holzli and Klauer) to pitch strikes so we can put the ball in play.
“I would really like to be in the top half of the running for conference this season, and I think that’s attainable with our leadership and camaraderie with our team.”
Whitewater2021 recap: The Whippets went 2-19, falling to Big Foot in the regional round of the playoffs.
Coach’s resume: Ron Sdano is 48-87 overall entering his eighth year.
Top returners: Lexi Juoni, Shyan Lesperance and Cali Kopecky are players back in the fold to keep an eye on.
Departing players: The Whippets need to replace Kiyla Kopecka, a two-time Rock Valley all-league selection and the team’s starting first baseman last season.
Season thoughts: “I fully expect us to take a step forward this year,” Sdano said. “We have 12 returning letter winners and all of our pitching back.”
Conference race: Sdano envisions Jefferson and Brodhead vying for the top spot in the RVC with Beloit Turner and McFarland also each possessing the capability to sneak into the race.
Lake Mills2021 recap: The L-Cats went 22-4, won the Capitol North for the first time ever and reached the sectional semifinals, where they lost to Poynette 3-1.
Coach’s resume: Jim Clift is 48-50 overall entering his eighth season.
Top returners: Senior outfielder Tessa Kottwitz (first-team all-conference in 2021), senior first baseman McKenna Grossman (first-team all-conference), sophomore catcher Taylor Wollin (second-team all-conference), junior pitcher Avery Chilson, junior infielder Belle Topel and sophomore pitcher/outfielder Ava Kleinfeldt are the six returning letter winners.
Departing players: Taylor Roughen, a first-team all-state and the Division 3 State Player of the Year, graduated. So too did outfielder Ellie Evenson (first-team all-conference and honorable mention all-sate), third baseman Syd Schwartz (second-team all-conference) and outfielder Molly Fitzgibbon.
Season thoughts: “We will be young (only two seniors) but competitive in a very difficult Capitol North Conference,” Clift said. “Our focus will continue to be establishing a culture of team, hard work, enthusiasm and fundamentally-sound play in all phases of the game.
“We lost a significant amount of talent, leadership and experience, but are gaining some talented young players. We have good team balance throughout the lineup and have come a long way since taking over the program in 2014.”
Conference race: Poynette, as always, enters the season as the favorite to win the league. Clift envisions Columbus and Lakeside Lutheran, along with Lake Mills, to all vie for the other top conference spots.
Lakeside Lutheran2021 recap: The Warriors went 11-12, finished fourth in the Capitol North and lost to Cambridge in regionals.
Coach’s resume: Matt Doering enters his 20th season and has a record of 215-178.
Top returners: Senior Nora Statz will play on the infield and has a huge bat, according to Doering. Junior Jenna Shadoski will also play on the infield, is really athletic and one of the fastest kids in our building.
Kieghtan Rank returns as the team’s primary starting pitcher after a solid freshman year last season. Greta Pingel started in centerfield a year ago, while Abby Meis and Alyssa Reinke were also starters for a majority of the team’s games.
Departing players: Kylee Gnabasik, a four-year starter and reliable second baseman who earned all-conference honors, Kendra Blake, the team’s starting first baseman, and Olyvia Uecker, also a four-year varsity player who earned all-conference honors as the team’s catcher last season, all graduated.
Season thoughts: “We have experience at a few key spots and a good core of offensive players to build around,” Doering said. “We are very internally competitive with every one of our 15 players competing for a potential spot or playing time. That should put us in a good position to grow and improve quickly.”
Conference race: Poynette enters as the preseason favorite in the Capitol North. Doering pegged Columbus and Lake Mills as potential challengers with key players returning, noting the Warriors hope to compete for a spot in the middle to the top of the league.
Cambridge2021 recap: The Blue Jays went 14-8 and won their first-ever Capitol South title before losing to Lake Mills in a regional final.
Coach’s resume: Dean Freeland will guide the Blue Jays again this season.
Top returners: Senior Emma Nottestad, a first team all-conference player and conference Pitcher of the Year, returns. Nottestad went 11-6 with a 4.07 ERA, striking out 74 batters and dealing a no-hitter.
“Emma really kept us in every game. She has excellent control and an outstanding changeup,” Freeland said.
Sophomore Saveea Freeland returns after earning Player of the Year honors and getting selected to the WFSCA All-State team. Freeland recorded a .514 batting average, hit three home runs and drove in 25 runs. Seniors Audrianne Kieler and Kate Downing, a pair of first team all-conference players are also back. Junior Kayla Roidt and senior Taylor Stenklyft return after earning second team all-conference.
“They’ve got a lot of confidence going in, they’re great athletes and all of these kids contribute,” coach Freeland said.
Season thoughts: “It’s exciting for us this year, last year we won our first conference championship in school history and everybody is back,” coach Freeland said.
Palmyra-Eagle2021 recap: The Panthers went 13-12 and fell to Deerfield in regionals.
Coach’s resume: Bill Lean enters his second season.
Top returners: Madysen Nettesheim (pitcher, shortstop), Molly Nettesheim (catcher, pitcher) and Kyler Koutsky (center field) are three experienced players back in the fold.
Departing players: The Panthers will need to replace Alli Fredrick, a second-team all-conference performer who pitched and played shortstop.
Season thoughts: “I feel our team this season will be more balanced top to bottom,” Lean said. “Our hope is to be prepared mentally and physically. I feel we have raised our softball IQ to a much higher lever.”
Conference race: Lean foresees Deerfield and Johnson Creek as teams to beat in the Trailways South.
Johnson Creek2021 recap: The Bluejays went 17-8 and won the Trailways-South before falling to Juda/Albany 6-5 in the sectional semifinals.
Coach’s resume: Logan Peot enters his first season.
Top returners: Seniors Lexi Swanson (first-team all-conference in 2021), Hannah Budig (second-team all-conference in 2021) and Ashlee Walk and junior Josey Whitehouse will be counted on to lead the team as they fill key positions.
Departing players: All-conference catcher Kayli Thompson and Trailways South Player of the Year pitcher Bella Herman have graduated.
Season thoughts: “We are a young team with solid leadership and athletes in our returning starters,” Peot said. “We are looking forward to building a strong culture and team around all of our athletes.
“We expect to be competitive in the Trailways South Conference while leaning on our returning starters with our younger players stepping up to fill the needed spots vacated by graduation or injuries.”
Conference race: The conference looks to be very competitive this year with many of the schools returning great athletes in starting positions, per Peot. The Bluejays are going to be relatively inexperienced, but hope their lady athletes will step up and maximize their growth through experience and help the team to be competitive and in the mix for a chance at repeating as conference champions by seasons end.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.