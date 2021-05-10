JEFFERSON — Seniors Claire Beck and Eden Dempsey each went 4-for-4 with a pair of home runs, scoring four times apiece, as Jefferson beat the visiting Lakeside Lutheran softball team 17-0 on Monday at Riverfront Park.
The Eagles (7-0) scored six times in the first and led 13-0 after three frames. Dempsey got the scoring going with a no-out three-run blast. Beck followed with a solo shot to center.
Beck, who drove in four runs, took a 2-0 pitch over the right field fence for a three-run homer in the third. Dempsey, who drove in five runs, hit a two-run homer in the fourth.
Beck earned the win, throwing a no-hitter while striking out 10 and walking two.
Jefferson leadoff hitter Savannah Serdynski had two doubles in four at bats, scoring twice, Julia Ball had two hits and scored two runs while Lily Fairfield had four RBIs, going 2-for-4 at the dish.
For Lakeside, which fell to 6-3 overall, senior starter Kylee Gnabasik allowed 10 earned on 13 hits over three innings.
JEFFERSON 17, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 0 (5)
Lakeside 000 00 — 0 1 2
Jefferson 643 4X — 17 17 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Gnabasik (L; 3-13-12-10-2-4), Cook (1-4-4-4-0-1); J: Beck (W; 5-1-0-0-10-2).
Leading hitters — J: Serdynski 2x4 (2 2B, 2R), Dempsey 4x4 (2 HR, 2B, 4R, 5BI); Beck 4x4 (2 HR, 2B, 4R, 4BI), Ball 2x3 (2R), Fairfield 2x4 (4BI).
Fort Atkinson 17, Whitewater 5
WHITEWATER — Kiarra Kostroski homered and drove in four runs as the Blackhawks earned a nonconference road win on Monday.
Alexis Jacobson and Alyssa Heagney both drove in three runs each for Fort Atkinson. Macey Pease finished 5-for-5 at the plate, scoring three times while batting in a pair of runs.
Brynn Torrenga pitched three innings, allowing no hits.
Palmyra-Eagle 18, Rio 11
PALMYRA-EAGLE —Kyler Koutsky hit a home run and drove in three runs as the Panthers earned a nonconference win on Monday.
Koutsky finished with three runs on the day. Madyson Nettesheim and Maddie Koutsky also both drove in three runs for Palmyra-Eagle.
Ally Fredrick was lights out in the circle, pitching four innings, allowing just one hit while striking out six batters.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 18, RIO 11
Rio 000 065 0 — 11 6 4
Palmyra-Eagle 403 533 X — 18 12 2
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — R: Benisch 6-12-14-7-4; PE: Fredrick 4-1-0-16.
Leading hitters — R: Benisch 2x4, Tampkins 2x3; PE: Ma. Nettesheim 2x4 (2B), Mo. Nettesheim 3x5 (2x2B), M. Koutsky 2x3 (2B), Tiller 2B, Cowsert 3B, Koutsky HR.
Johnson Creek 9, Williams Bay 6
JOHNSON CREEK — Kaiyli Thompson homered and drove in three runs as the Bluejays held off Williams Bay late in a Trailways South home victory on Monday.
Thompson finished 2-for-3, with her three RBIs a team-high.
Johnson Creek led 9-2 heading into the top of the seventh inning before Williams Bay scored four to make things interesting at the end.
Isabella Herman went 3-for-4 at the plate, scoring twice while also driving in a pair of runs. Herman picked up the win on the mound, pitching a complete-game. She gave up seven hits and two earned runs while racking up 13 strikeouts.
Lexi Swanson recorded three hits in the Bluejay win.
JOHNSON CREEK 9, WILLIAMS BAY 6
Williams Bay 110 000 4 — 6 7 4
Johnson Creek 110 331 X — 9 12 2
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — JC: Herman 7-7-2-2-13.
Leading hitters — JC: Herman 2x4 (3B), Thompson 2x3 (HR), Swanson 3x4 (2B), Fincutter 2x4 (2B).
