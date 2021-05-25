JEFFERSON — Claire Beck nearly had her fourth no-hitter of the season as Jefferson blanked McFarland, 8-0, in a Rock Valley Conference softball game Tuesday in McFarland.
Beck pitched a complete-seven innings, allowing one hit while striking out 15 batters. She walked just one batter in 101 pitches on the day.
Eden Dempsey powered the offense with three hits — including a three-run home run in the sixth inning. She finished with four RBIs to go along with two runs.
Savannah Serdynski went 3-for-4 out of the leadoff spot and scored twice in the win. Brittney Mengel ended 2-for-4, scoring twice while driving in one run.
JEFFERSON 8, McFARLAND 0
Jefferson 210 113 0 — 8 10 0
McFarland 000 000 0 — 0 1 5
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — J: Beck 7-1-0-1-15; MF: Bieri 7-10-4-3-2.
Leading hitters — J: Serdynski 3x4, Mengel 2x4 (2B), Dempsey 3x4 (HR).
Fort Atkinson 3, Milton 2
MILTON — Alyssa Heagney scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh to give the Blackhawks a Badger South win over rival Milton on Tuesday.
Alex Theriault, Kiarra Kostroski, Brynn Torrenga, Kaitlyn Burke and Heagney all finished with two hits for the Blackhawks. Torrenga pitched a complete-game, giving up five runs.
Brodhead 10, Whitewater 0
BRODHEAD — Mckenna Young tossed a no-hitter to lead the Cardinals to a convincing Rock Valley victory Tuesday at Whitewater High School.
Young worked for five innings, striking out 12 batters while giving up one walk. Young also collected two of Brodhead’s four home runs, finishing with four RBIs.
BRODHEAD 10, WHITEWATER 0
Whitewater 000 00X X — 0 0 4
Brodhead 204 31X X — 10 8 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — WW: Bohmann 4.1-8-7-1-2; B: Young 5-0-0-1-12.
Leading hitters — B: Leitzen 2x3 (HR), Young (2xHR, 2B), Hoesly HR.
Columbus 9, Lakeside Lutheran 1
COLUMBUS — The Cardinals picked up a nonconference win over Lakeside Lutheran Tuesday at Meister Park.
Dakota Voleskey finished with three RBIs off three hits for Marshall.
Nora Statz scored Lakeside’s lone run, which came in the top of the fourth inning. Columbus scored one in the bottom of the second and added five more in the third.
COLUMBUS 9, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 1
Lakeside 000 100 0 — 1 4 2
Columbus 015 012 X — 9 15 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — LL: Rank 6-15-7-2-3; C: Jo Peck 6.2-4-1-2-7.
Leading hitters — C: Hayes 2x4 (2B), Smedema 2x3 (2B), Adam 3x3, Voleskey 3x3 (2B).
Deerfield 10, Palmyra 7
DEERFIELD — Molly Nettesheim’s six-RBI, two home-run day wasn’t enough to propel the Panthers to a Trailways South win Tuesday in Deerfield.
Nettesheim finished the game 3-for-3, scoring three times. She homered in the second and fifth innings.
Deerfield scored six runs in the first two innings to take a 6-1 lead, but two three runs innings in both the fourth and fifth made it 8-7 Demons heading into the final two innings.
Palmyra-Eagle was shutout the final two frames.
DEERFIELD 10, PALMYRA-EAGLE 7
Palmyra-Eagle 010 330 0 — 7 10 4
Deerfield 421 120 X — 10 11 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — PE: Fredrick 6-11-7-0-0; D: Ament 7-10-7-3-6.
Leading hitters — PE: Tiller 2x4 (2x2B), Nettesheim 3x3 (2xHR, 2B), Koss 2B; D: Brattlie 2x3, Eickhoff 2x4, Damon 2x4, Ballmoos 2B, Ament 3B.
