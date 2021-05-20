JEFFERSON — Claire Beck struck out 15 batters and Aidyn Messmann homered as the Jefferson softball team earned a 6-0 win over visiting Evansville in a Rock Valley Conference game Thursday at Riverfront Park.
Beck pitched a complete-game, allowing three hits and no runs. Messmann and Brittney Mengel both finished with two RBIs each. Mengel tied for a game-high with three hits. Savannah Serdynski also collected three hits and scored twice in the win.
The Eagles (12-0, 11-0 RVC) scored three runs the first inning and added three more in the bottom of the fifth.
JEFFERSON 6, EVANSVILLE 0
Evansville 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
Jefferson 300 030 X — 6 11 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — E: Klitzman 6-11-5-1-1; J: Beck 7-3-0-4-15.
Leading hitters – E: Ischi 2x2 (2B), J: Serdynski 3x4, Mengel 3x4 (2B), Dempsey 2B, Messmann 2x3 (HR).
Lake Mills 7, Luther Prep 0
WATERTOWN — Taylor Roughen struck out 15 batters while allowing just one hit as Lake Mills topped Watertown Luther Prep in a Capitol North Conference game Thursday in Watertown.
The win moved the L-Cats to 11-2 overall and 6-1 in the Capitol North standings. Poynette entered Thursday with a 5-1 conference mark.
“Conference wins are always important, both for giving ourselves a chance to win the title as well as seeding position for playoffs,” Lake Mills head coach Jim Clift said. “As a coach, I know I start to sound like a broken record, but Taylor owned the pitcher’s circle again tonight. Prep got the bat on the ball a little bit more, but not much. A 15 strikeout-shutout is masterful.”
Roughen just needed 77 pitches for her complete-game, allowing no walks in the win.
On offense, Lake Mills was led by McKenna Grossman’s 3-for-3, three-RBI day at the plate. Both Roughen and Syd Schwartz finished with two hits.
Lake Mills scored three runs in the top of the second and added four more in the fifth.
“Offensively, we are getting the job done and consistently hitting in the double digits, but we are always looking to raise our bar to pressure our opponents,” Clift said.
Kristine Deisinger picked up Luther Prep’s lone hit in the loss. Andrea Bortulin pitched seven innings for the Phoenix, allowing four earned runs.
LAKE MILLS 7, LUTHER PREP 0
Lake Mills 030 040 0 — 7 11 1
Luther Prep 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — LM: Roughen 7-1-0-0-15; LP: Bortulin 7-11-4-3-0.
Leading hitters — LM: Roughen 2x4 (2B), Schwartz 2x3 (2B), Grossman 3x3.
Fort Atkinson 4, Madison Edgewood 1
MADISON — Alexis Jacobson tossed a gem in the circle to lead Fort Atkinson to a Badger South win Thursday at Goodman Softball Complex.
Jacobson pitched a complete-game, allowing five hits and one run. She walked no batters in her victory. At the plate, Jacobson drove in two runs off two hits for Fort Atkinson. Kiarra Kostroski picked up two doubles and scored twice.
FORT ATKINSON 4, EDGEWOOD 1
Fort Atkinson 202 000 X — 4 8 0
Edgewood 000 001 0 — 1 5 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — FA: Jacobson 7-5-1-0-1; ME: Schmitt 6-8-4-2-4.
Leading hitters — FA: Kostroski 2x3 (2x2B), Jacobson 2x3 (2B); ME: Schmitt 3B, Nwankwo 3B.
Poynette 10, Lakeside Lutheran 1
LAKE MILLS — Holly Lowenberg and Abby Klink each hit three-run home runs in the sixth inning as Poynette pulled away from the Lakeside Lutheran softball team for a 10-1 Capitol North victory at LLHS on Thursday.
Olyvia Uecker, Jenna Shadoski and Nora Statz were all 2-for-3, accounting for all six of the team’s hits. Statz and Uecker both doubled.
Kieghtan Rank threw 119 pitches in the loss, giving up nine runs (five earned), on 12 hits while striking out seven and walking three.
“We had a solid competitive game through five innings,” Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matthew Doering said. “We threatened with bases loaded in the first inning but couldn’t get anything across. Three singles couldn’t get us a run.”
The Warriors (7-7, 4-3) had three consecutive one-hit singles in the first but couldn’t push a run over to match Poynette’s first-inning score. Uecker doubled to open the sixth and scored on Statz’s double to right.
POYNETTE 10, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 1
Poynette 102 006 1 — 10 14 1
Lakeside Luth. 000 001 0 — 1 6 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — P: Lowenberg (W; 7-6-1-1-11-1); LL: Rank (L; 6-12-9-5-7-3), Cook (1-2-1-1-0-1).
Leading hitters — P: Klink 2x4 (HR), Lowenberg 2x5 (HR), Gest 3x4, Wagner 2x3, Berner 3x4; LL: Uecker 2x3 (2B), Shadoski 2x3, Statz 2x3 (2B).
Johnson Creek 4, Marshall 3
JOHNSON CREEK — The Bluejays fended off a late surge from the Cardinals in a nonconference game Thursday in Johnson Creek.
Marshall trailed 4-0 heading into the sixth inning, but scored three runs to cut the lead to one. After a scoreless sixth from the Bluejays, Johnson Creek held Marshall without a run in the bottom of the final inning.
Bella Herman pitched a complete-game for Johnson Creek, giving up six hits and three earned runs. She also struck out nine batters and allowed no walks.
Ashlee Walk drove in two runs for Johnson Creek, while Hannah Budig and Kaiyli Thompson both recorded two hits each.
JOHNSON CREEK 4, MARSHALL 3
Marshall 000 003 0 — 3 6 1
Johnson Creek 110 020 X — 4 9 2
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — JC: Herman 7-6-3-0-9.
Leading hitters — JC: Budig 2x3, Thompson 2x2, Fincutter 2B, Walk 3B.
East Troy 6, Whitewater 1
WHITEWATER — Lexi Juoni batted in the Whippets’ lone run during a Rock Valley home loss on Thursday.
The Trojans scored four runs in the top of the first inning. Whitewater’s only run was scored by leadoff hitter Shyan Lesperance in the bottom of the sixth.
EAST TROY 6, WHITEWATER 1
East Troy 300 010 1 — 6 10 1
Whitewater 000 001 0 — 1 3 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — ET: Kreuziger 5.2-3-1-3-10.
Leading hitters — ET: Kreuziger 2x3, Verbeten 3x4, Feyen 3B; WW: Juoni 2B.
Cambridge 4, Waterloo 3
CAMBRIDGE — A four-run fifth was enough to propel Cambridge to a Capitol South win over visiting Waterloo on Thursday.
The Blue Jays — who collected just two hits on the day — trailed 2-0 before plating four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Emma Nottestad pitched a complete-game for Cambridge, allowing seven hits, three runs, while striking out seven batters. Sophia Schneider tossed out six innings of work for the Pirates, allowing just two hits while striking out nine batters.
Nottestad did it at the plate as well for the Blue Jays, batting in half of the team’s runs with two RBIs. Abbie Gier finished with a game-high three RBIs for Waterloo.
CAMBRIDGE 4, WATERLOO 3
Waterloo 000 020 1 — 3 7 1
Cambridge 000 040 X — 4 2 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — W: Schneider 6-2-4-8-8; C: Nottestad 7-7-3-7-7.
Leading hitters — W: Gier 2x4.
