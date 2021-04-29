EVANSVILLE — Claire Beck backed up her one-hit shutout on Tuesday with a no-hitter on Thursday as Jefferson blanked Evansville, 12-0, in a Rock Valley Conference softball game at Evansville High School.
Beck pitched five innings, striking out 10 and walking just one. For the second straight game, Beck helped herself out at the plate by hitting a home run.
“Claire was dominant on the mound again tonight,” Jefferson head coach Mark Peterson said. “She has struck out 28 batters and given up one hit in her first 12 innings of work. When you have a combo of her pitching ability and a great catcher like Aidyn Messmann, it is easy to coach.”
Eden Dempsey also homered in the victory.
Beck, Dempsey and Abby Helmink both drove in three runs each on Thursday. Dempsey and Julia Ball both scored twice for the Eagles. Jefferson (2-0, 2-0 RVC) racked up 11 hits in the five innings played.
JEFFERSON 12, EVANSVILLE 0
Jefferson 5 0 2 3 2 x x — 12 11 1
Evansville 0 0 0 0 0 x x — 0 0 3
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — J: Beck (W) 5-0-0-1-10; E: Klitzman (L) 5-11-6-2-4.
Leading hitters — J: Serdynski 2x4, Dempsey 2x4 (HR), Beck 2x4 (HR), Ball 2x2 (2B), Fairfield 2B, Mengel 2B.
Fort Atkinson 9, Edgewood 8
MADISON — Kiarra Kostroski continued her hot start at the plate, helping the Blackhawks to a close Badger South victory over host Madison Edgewood Thursday at Goodman Park.
Kostroski went 2 for 3, hitting a home run while collecting a pair of RBIs and runs. She finished with three hits and a homer in the Blackhawks’ season opener on Tuesday.
Kaitlyn Burke recorded two hits as well as a run and a RBI for Fort Atkinson.
The Blackhawks’ big offensive innings came in the first and fourth when the team plated three and four runs, respectively.
FORT ATKINSON 9, MADSION EDGEWOOD 8
Fort Atkinson 9 11 2
Edgewood 8 10 6
Lake Mills 10, Luther Prep 0
LAKE MILLS — Taylor Roughen’s latest gem was perfect.
The L-Cats’ senior pitcher struck out 14, retiring the other on a bunt attempt, in a perfect game as the Lake Mills softball team topped visiting Luther Prep in five innings during a Capitol North game at Rotary Park on Thursday.
“We hit a quiet 11 hits, which got the job done,” Lake Mills softball coach Jim Clift said. “Taylor has been pitching simply dominant thus far. She has thrown 29 strikeouts in her first two games and is in total command of hitting her spots regardless of what pitch she is throwing.
“She’s an even better person and leader on and off the field and is a genuinely good, strong young woman. She’s a shining example of someone who has worked her tail off for every single thing she’s achieved and deserves every bit of the successes she is pilling up. We all look forward to continuing this journey in the very difficult Capitol North Conference.”
After a walk and single by Ellie Evenson, who finished 3-for-3, Roughen helped her own cause with a two-run double. McKenna Grossman’s sacrifice fly made it 3-0 after an inning.
Evenson had an RBI single in the second before the team scored on an error and Roughen had a sac fly, pushing the advantage to 6-0.
Roughen, Grossman and Syd Schwartz all had two hits for the L-Cats (2-0 overall and Capitol North).
Luther Prep (0-2, 0-2) starter Emma Bortulin gave up eight earned runs in 4 1/3 innings.
LAKE MILLS 10, LUTHER PREP 0 (5)
Luther Prep 000 00x x — 0 0 3
Lake Mills 330 04 x — 10 11 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LP: E. Bortulin (L; 4.1-11-10-8-1-6); LM: Roughen (W; 5-0-0-0-14-0).
Leading hitters — LM: Evenson 3x3, Roughen 2x3 (2B), Grossman 2x3, Schwartz 2x2.
Poynette 10, Lakeside 0
POYNETTE — Poynette notched six first-inning runs and Holly Lowenburg struck out 10 in a victory over the visiting Lakeside Lutheran softball team on Thursday.
The Pumas (2-0 overall and Capitol North) added to their lead in the fourth innings with a solo shot by Abby Klink and a two-run homer by Peyton Gest.
Lakeside (1-1, 1-1) starter Kieghtan Rank allowed five earned in four innings, walking four and giving up 10 hits. Jenna Shadoski’s single was the team’s lone hit.
POYNETTE 10, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 0 (5)
Lakeside Lutheran 000 00 — 0 1 3
Poynette 600 31 — 10 12 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Rank (L; 4-10-9-5-0-4), Cook (0.1-2-1-0-0-0). P: Lowenberg (W; 5-1-0-0-10-0).
Leading hitters — P: Steinhorst 2x3, Gest 2x2 (HR, 2B), Wagner 2x3 (2B), Kingsland 2x3 (2B), Klink HR.
