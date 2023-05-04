LAKE MILLS — Belle Topel hit a pair of three-run home runs, powering Lake Mills past Columbus 11-0 in Capitol North softball at Rotary Park on Thursday.
Topel got the fireworks going with a blast to center with one away in the first inning on an 0-1 offering from Columbus’ EmmaJo Peck. She added a shot to left-center with two away in the fourth — again on an 0-1 pitch — to give the L-Cats (9-4, 5-3 in conference) a 6-0 lead.
“Belle has so much more power than most high school girls,” Lake Mills softball coach Jim Clift said. “You knew when those hits left the bat they were going yard. Belle and all our girls swung the bat with aggression. Our pitch selection was good all night. Peck likes to get you to chase her high pitches and rise balls and we did not do that. We were a team hungry to face her again.”
Lake Mills added five runs in the fifth to enact the 10-run rule. Avery Chilson, who finished with three hits, had a two-run single to center, Haydenn Sellnow lined a run-scoring hit to left and Taylor Wollin’s two-run single to right sent the L-Cats rushing out of their third base dugout to celebrate.
Ava Kleinfeldt, now 5-0 this season, pitched a three-hit shutout with eight strikeouts, one walk for the L-Cats in the win.
“Ava’s grown every single year we’ve seen her as a pitcher,” Clift said. “She has a devastating drop ball and her fastball speaks for herself. She’s getting effective at hitting her spots and working the corners. We’re watching a power pitcher refine her game. Ava deserves it since she always puts in the work.”
Peck was tagged for 11 runs (five earned) on 11 hits in 4 2/3 innings for the Cardinals, who won 5-4 in the teams’ first meeting on April 18.
LAKE MILLS 11, COLUMBUS 0 (5)
Columbus 000 00 — 0 3 2
Lake Mills 300 35 — 11 12 0
Leading hitters — C: Kelm (2B); LM: Chilson 3x4, Doerr 2x4, Topel 2x3 (2 HR), T. Wollin 2x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — LM: Kleinfeldt W; 5-3-0-0-1-8; C: Peck L; 4.2-11-11-5-5-2.
LAKESIDE 8, LODI 7
LODI — Kieghtan Rank struck out a pair of hitters with the tying run at third base in the seventh inning as Lakeside Lutheran’s softball team edged host Lodi 8-7 in Capitol North play on Thursday.
Rank helped her own cause with a run-scoring double, scoring Jenna Shadoski, with one away in the sixth inning to give the Warriors a 7-5 edge. Kendall Lemke followed with a run-scoring single.
Mackenzie Christofferson, who was 4-for-4, singled in a pair of runs with two away in the Lodi seventh to make it an 8-7 game.
Rank got a four-pitch strikeout to start the seventh before a pair of one-out singles and a steal of second base put the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position. Rank worked back after being down 2-0 to strike Brielle Burros out before fanning Marah Lane on seven pitches to end it.
Keyanna Rank opened the scoring with a two-run triple in the Warriors’ second. Lemke singled in a run and Abby Meis plated a pair with a base knock as Lakeside (8-5, 4-4 in conference) went up 6-3 in the fifth.
Kieghtan Rank pitched all seven innings to get the decision, striking out seven, while allowing seven runs (two earned) on 12 hits.
“Kieghtan threw a solid game in the circle and we got some very timely hits to get a nice win,” Lakeside softball coach Matt Doering said.
“Our two games with Lodi were absolute back-and-forth battles. We got some timely hits from players all over the lineup to get what we needed to win. I’m proud of the fight we showed all night.”
LAKESIDE 8, LODI 7
Lakeside 020 132 0 — 8 10 3
Lodi 030 022 0 — 7 12 5
Leading hitters — LL: Shadoski 2x4 (2B), Lemke 2x4, Meis 2x4, Ki. Rank (2B), Ke. Rank (3B); LO: Skarda 2x4, Christofferson 4x4 (2B), Lane 2x4, Warren (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Ki. Rank W; 7-12-7-2-7-2; LO: Stark 4.1-7-6-3-3-1, Skarda L; 2.2-3-2-2-3-0.
CAMBRIDGE 10, BELLEVILLE 3
CAMBRIDGE — Senior Kayla Roidt hit a two-run homer in a Cambridge softball 10-3 win over Belleville on Thursday at Cambridge High School.
Along with the home run, Roidt went two-for-three with a double and scored twice while driving in two runs. Junior Saveea Freeland hit a two-run single in the fifth and drove in junior Julia Schneider on a double in the fourth.
Sophomore Megan Bernhardt drove in two runs on a two-run single in the third and then scored off an RBI sacrifice fly from freshman Marissa Schneider.
In the circle, Freeland pitched a complete game with five strikeouts in the win. Freeland held the Wildcats (1-9 overall, 0-5 conference) to just one hit with all three Belleville runs scoring on passed balls.
Cambridge (5-4, 4-1) is in second place in the Capitol-South Conference.
CAMBRIDGE 10, BELLEVILLE 3
BEL 011 100 0 — 3 1 1
CAM 003 331 X — 10 12 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — B: Benash (L; 2.1-4-3-2-2-3), Prochaska (3.2-8-7-5-4-2).
Leading hitters — B: Marty 1x3; C: Roidt 2B, HR, Freeland 2x4 (2B), Bernhardt 3x4, Larson 2x4.
TURNER 3, WHITEWATER 1
BELOIT — Ryleigh Rose allowed only two hits as the Trojans won an unexpected pitchers’ duel with visiting Whitewater, 3-1. Rose walked one and struck out eight.
Gabby Champeny belted a two-run double in the second inning to give Rose all the offensive support she needed. Turner had only three hits.
Jenna Pope allowed two earned on three hits in six frames for the Whippets (4-13).
TURNER 3, WHITEWATER 1
Whitewater…001 000 0 — 1 2 1
Turner………020 010 x — 3 3 1
Leading hitters: WW, Krahn 1x3. BT, Davis 1x3, Pingel 1x3, 1 run; Champeny 1x1, 3 rbi. 2B: Krahn, Champeny.
Pitching: WW, Pope (L,6.0-3-3-2-3-2). BT, Rose (W,7.0-2-1-0-1-0)
CLINTON 14, WHITEWATER 4
WHITEWATER — The visiting Cougars had Allie Bell and London Winsch combine for six hits, four runs and five RBIs in a rout of the Whippets that went the full seven innings. Clinton didn’t reach the 10-run lead until the top of the seventh.
Ashley Theisen picked up the win, pitching all seven innings and allowing six hits and four runs (two earned). She walked three and struck out 17.
Bell was 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored and three RBIs. Winsch was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and a pair of RBIs. Karlee Morris was also 2-for-3 with a run scored and three RBIs.
CLINTON 14, WHITEWATER 4
Clinton 011 073 2 — 14 10 5
Whitewater 210 001 0 — 4 6 4
Leading hitters—Bell (C) 3x5, Winsch (C) 3x4, Morris (C) 2x3, Schilt (W) 2x3. 2B: Morris, Bell.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—C: Theisen (W, 7-6-4-2-17-3); W: Pope (L 7-10-14-9-7-6).
PALMYRA-EAGLE 21, WILLIAMS BAY 4
WILLIAMS BAY -- Senior Molly Nettesheim went 3-for-6 with four RBIs in a Panthers’ 21-4 victory over Williams Bay at Williams Bay High School on Thursday.
Freshman Brooklyn West also helped push the Panthers (8-9 overall, 7-6 conference) offense with three RBIs, while freshman Sophia Lean added two RBIs.
Junior Gabriella Rupinski, sophomore Cassidy Taylor and freshman Briahna Covarrubias also drove in a run for the Panthers. In the circle, Lean pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 21, WILLIAMS BAY 4
PE 521 021 (10) — 21 15 3
WB 400 000 0 — 4 5 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE: Lean (W; 7-5-4-4-7-2); WB: Brown (L; 4.2-2-4-4-3-8), Count (2.1-13-17-15-3-8).
Leading hitters — PE: Taylor 2B, Nettesheim 3x6 (2B), Covarrubias 2B, T. Koutsky 4x4; WB: Hamberg HR, Brown 2B.
DEERFIELD 8, PALMYRA-EAGLE 2
DEERFIELD -- With the Deerfield softball team up 3-2 over Palmyra-Eagle, the Demons scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to pull away with an 8-2 win on Wednesday at Deerfield High School.
For Deerfield, Addison Kapral went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Cora Nelson went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Senior Lydia Mack recorded three hits and a walk.
Sophomore Addison Klein earned the win in the circle, pitching a complete game with one strikeout.
For the Panthers, sophomore Teagan Koutsky and freshman Ashlin Adsit both scored on an error in the first.
DEERFIELD 8, PALMYRA-EAGLE 2
PE 200 000 0 — 2 4 0
DE 210 050 X — 8 15 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE: T. Koutsky (L; 3-5-3-3-4-5), West (3-10-5-5-1-1); DE: Klein (W; 7-4-2-0-1-3).
Leading hitters — DE: Mack 3x3, Kapral 3x4, Nelson 2x3 (2B).
