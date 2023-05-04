Belle Topel
Lake Mills' Belle Topel rounds the bases and is swarmed by teammates at the plate after hitting a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a Capitol North game versus Columbus at Rotary Park on Thursday. Topel also hit a three-run shot in the first inning for the L-Cats, who won 11-0 in five innings.

 Nate Gilbert

LAKE MILLS — Belle Topel hit a pair of three-run home runs, powering Lake Mills past Columbus 11-0 in Capitol North softball at Rotary Park on Thursday.

Topel got the fireworks going with a blast to center with one away in the first inning on an 0-1 offering from Columbus’ EmmaJo Peck. She added a shot to left-center with two away in the fourth — again on an 0-1 pitch — to give the L-Cats (9-4, 5-3 in conference) a 6-0 lead.

