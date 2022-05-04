WATERTOWN -- Riley Czarnecki struck out eight and threw a no-hitter as Beaver Dam beat the Fort Atkinson softball team 10-0 in a Badger Conference game held at Brandt-Quirk Park on Wednesday.
Czarnecki walked one and threw 42 of her 63 pitches for strikes, throwing a first-pitch strike to 10 of the 15 hitters she pitched to while facing the minimum in the five-inning affair.
Czarnecki helped her own cause with an RBI single in the fourth. Two more runs scored via error later in the frame, extending the lead to 5-0. The Golden Beavers scored five times on five hits, including a two-run double by Czarnecki, in the fifth.
Fort starter Sarah Holzli took the loss, allowing 10 runs (seven earned) on nine hits with two walks, no strikeouts in five frames.
The Blackhawks face conference-leading Monona Grove on Friday at 5 p.m. The game will be at Cottage Grove's Taylor Prairie School.
BEAVER DAM 10,
FORT ATKINSON 0 (5)
Beaver Dam 200 35 -- 10 9 0
Fort 000 00 -- 0 0 2
Leading hitters -- BD: Fitzsimmons 2x3, Czarnecki 2x3 (2B), Lapen 2x3, Bryant (2B), DiStefano (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- BD: Czarnecki W; 5-0-0-0-8-1; FA: Holzli L; 5-9-10-7-0-2.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 4, LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 0
HARTLAND — Lakeside Lutheran jumped out to an early lead en route to topping host Lake Country Lutheran 4-0 in a nonconference softball game on Wednesday.
The Warriors (9-3) put up two runs in both the first and second innings to back starter Kieghtan Rank, who threw five innings of four-hit ball with three strikeouts, one walk to earn the victory. Grace Cook then pitched two no-hit innings with one strikeout.
Nora Statz plated Jenna Shadoski and Abby Meis with a no-out single to center in the Lakeside first. With two outs in the second, Meis singled and Statz doubled to leave two runners in scoring position for Kendall Lemke, who came through with a two-RBI single to left.
Chloe Berg, Statz and Meis had three hits apiece for Lakeside. Shadoski and Greta Pingel each had two-hit games.
“Our pitchers both threw well and we got good contact early from the top of the lineup to get a nice win,” Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matt Doering said.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 4, LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 0
Lakeside 220 000 0 — 4 14 2
LCL 000 000 0 — 0 4 3
Leading hitters — LL: Shadoski 2x4, Meis 3x5, Statz 3x4 (2B), Berg 3x4, Pingel 2x3; LCL: Johnson 2x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Rank W; 5-4-0-0-3-1, Cook 2-0-0-0-1-1; LCL: Wehmeier L; 7-14-4-4-3-0.
JOHNSON CREEK 10, PALMYRA-EAGLE 4
JOHNSON CREEK — Josey Whitehouse had three hits and Lainey Benz struck out seven over five innings as Johnson Creek’s softball team beat Palmyra-Eagle 10-4 in a Trailways South game on Wednesday.
Johnson Creek (12-5, 9-3 in conference) scored six unanswered runs over the first three innings. Palmyra-Eagle (8-5, 8-4) trimmed the deficit to 6-3 with a run in the fourth and two in the fifth, but the Bluejays answered with four runs in the bottom of the fifth to put the game away.
Whitehouse doubled to left and scored on Lexi Swanson’s two-run homer to center in the first inning. Hannah Budig hit an RBI single in the second inning. Budig and Hailee Walk each drew bases loaded walks in the fifth. Jenna Fincutter hit a solo homer to left in the fifth. The Bluejays scored four unearned runs on four P-E errors.
Maddie Koutsky and Molly Nettesheim each had two hits for the Panthers. Kyler Koutsky hit a solo homer to center in the sixth.
JOHNSON CREEK 10, PALMYRA-EAGLE 4
Palmyra-Eagle 000 121 0 — 4 9 4
Johnson Creek 222 040 X — 10 11 0
WP: Benz
LP: T. Koutsky
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE (T. Koutsky 4.1-10-10-6-4-3, Nettesheim 1.2-1-0-0-0-1), JC (Benz 5-6-3-3-7-2, Swanson 2-3-1-1-0-1)
Leading hitters — PE (M. Koutsky 2x4, 2B, Nettesheim 2x4, 2B (2), K. Koutskky HR), JC (Budig 2x3, Whitehouse 3x4, 2B (2), Swanson 2x4, HR, Fincutter HR
CLINTON 5, WHITEWATER 1
CLINTON -- Ashley Theisen struck out 12 over seven innings of six-hit ball as Clinton beat visiting Whitewater 5-1 in a Rock Valley softball game on Wednesday.
Theisen walked one and gave up an earned run while throwing 68 of her 100 pitches for strikes for the Cougars, who scored three times in the third inning to go ahead 4-0.
Whitewater leadoff hitter Jenna Pope had two hits and Shyan Lesperance doubled.
Whippets starter Cheyenne Bohmann allowed five earned on seven hits with two walks, one strikeout in six innings to take the loss.
CLINTON 5, WHITEWATER 1
Whitewater 000 001 0 — 1 5 2
Clinton 013 010 x — 5 7 1
Leading hitters—W: Jenna Pope 2x4, Shyan Lesperance (2B); C: Vada Matts 3x3, A. Theisen 2x3, Nevaeh Garcia 2x3.
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—W: Cheyenne Bohmann (L, 6-7-5-5-1-2), C: A. Theisen (W, 7-5-1-1-12-1).
