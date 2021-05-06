EDGERTON — Aidyn Messmann homered, while Savannah Serdynski and Brittney Mengel combined for six RBIs as the Jefferson softball team topped Edgerton, 13-0, in a Rock Valley game Thursday at Racetrack Park.
Serdynski and Mengel both collected two hits and drove in three runs to lead the Jefferson offense.
Julia Ball got the win in the circle for the Eagles, pitching all six innings of the shortened game while allowing four hits and striking out three.
The Eagle offense scored eight combined runs the first three innings and put things out of reach after a five-run sixth.
Eden Dempsey, Claire Beck and Lindsey Krause each recorded two runs to go along with a pair of hits.
“Julia Ball did a great job on the mound tonight throwing a four-hit shutout,” Jefferson head coach Mark Peterson said. “She pounded the strike zone.
“Savannah Serdynski had a great game at the plate and in the field. Overall great team effort.”
JEFFERSON 13, EDGERTON 0
Jefferson 242 005 X — 13 14 1
Edgerton 000 000 X — 0 4 4
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — J: Ball 6-4-0-2-3; E: Evans 5-13-7-2-0.
Leading hitters — J: Serdynski 2x4 (3B), Messmann HR, Dempsey 2x4 (2x2B), Beck 2x4 (2x2B), Mengel 2x4, Krause 2x2. E: Gunderson 2x3, Scharlau 2x3.
Johnson Creek 6, Deerfield 5
JOHNSON CREEK — Hannah Budig walked off Johnson Creek with a two-run shot to give the Bluejays a one-run Trailways South victory over visiting Deerfield on Thursday.
Down 5-4, Kaiyli Thompson started off the bottom of the seventh inning with a double. With a 1-0 count and no outs, Budig got hold of a homer to give Johnson Creek the win.
Budig finished with a game-high three RBIs and also added two hits and a pair of runs. Thompson scored three of the Bluejays’ six runs. Lexi Swanson drove in two runs off two hits.
Bella Herman pitched all seven innings for Johnson Creek, allowing eight hits and no earned runs. Herman also struck out seven batters.
JOHNSON CREEK 6, DEERFIELD 5
Deerfield 201 020 0 — 5 8 2
Johnson Creek 100 030 2 — 6 10 4
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — D: Mack 6-10-5-1-4; JC: Herman 7-8-0-4-7.
Leading hitters — D: Eickoff 2x4, Funkhauser 2B; JC: Budig 2x4 (HR), Swanson 2x3 (2B), Thompson 2B, Walk 2x2.
Poynette 1, Lake Mills 0
LAKE MILLS — Poynette scored a run in the seventh on an error to help keep its lengthy conference winning streak dating back to 2016 intact, defeating Lake Mills in a Capitol North clash on Thursday at Rotary Park.
L-Cat senior pitcher Taylor Roughen threw a complete-game four-hitter, striking out 15 while walking none on 87 pitches with a strike percentage of 84.
Poynette, which got seven strong innings of six-hit ball and nine strikeouts from Holly Lowenberg, scored the game’s only run with one out in the seventh after Laken Wagner bunted, reaching base via an error, allowing Brooke Steinhorst, who single to start the inning and was 2-for-3, to score.
Lake Mills (4-1, 3-1 Capitol North) went down in order in its half of the seventh.
The L-Cats, who had six hits including two apiece by Tessa Kottwitz and Belle Topel, had a golden opportunity to strike first in the fifth. Taylor Wollin doubled to center to get the inning underway before a single by Ellie Evenson and walk by Roughen loaded the bases with one out. A strikeout and a fly out then reversed the momentum, ending the inning.
Kottwitz doubled to leadoff the first and the L-Cats had runners on the corners with no outs after Evenson reached on a fielder’s choice. The next two hitters struck out before a ground out concluded the frame.
Roughen struck out the side in the first and third innings, fanning eight of the first nine hitters she faced.
Poynette improves to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the conference standings.
POYNETTE 1, LAKE MILLS 0
Poynette 000 000 1 — 1 4 0
Lake Mills 000 000 0 — 0 6 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — P: Lowenberg (W; 7.0-6-0-0-9-1); LM: Roughen (L; 7.0-4-1-0-15-0).
Leading hitters — P: Steinhorst 2x3; LM: Kottwitz 2x4 (2B), Topel 2x3, Wollin (2B).
Lakeside Lutheran 18, Lodi 4
LODI — Olyvia Uecker was 5-for-5 with three RBIs and Jenna Shadoski added three hits, driving in three runs, Lakeside Lutheran topped host Lodi in a Capitol North game on Thursday.
The Warriors (4-1, 3-1 Capitol North) plated nine runs in the fifth inning to enact the 10-run rule, amassing 15 hits for the game including two apiece by Kylee Gnabasik and Nora Statz, who also scored twice and drove in a pair.
“We had a solid offensive performance,” Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matthew Doering said. “The top of our lineup was locked in all night. Olyvia Uecker had a real nice 5-for-5 night. Kylee Gnabasik, Olyvia and Jenna Shadoski ran the bases and pushed the tempo every time they were on base.”
Gnabasik earned the decision, allowed three earned on 13 hits while striking out three and walking two.
“Kylee threw a solid game in the circle,” Doering said. “She scattered everything they did. Our defense made some nice plays. At least twice we cut down runners on the bases and we kept them from getting extra bases most of the night.”
Abby Meis, Gnabasik and Shadoski each had run-scoring singles as the Warriors scored six times in the third to build a 9-3 lead after three frames. RBI singles by Shadoski, Statz and Kendra Blake made it 14-3 in the fifth.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 18, LODI 4 (5)
Lakeside Lutheran 126 09 — 18 15 1
Lodi 111 01 — 4 13 5
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Gnabasik (W; 5-13-4-3-3-2); Lo: Krumpen (L; 5-15-18-8-3-5).
Leading hitters — LL: Uecker 5x5 (3R, 3BI), Shadoski 3x5 (3BI), Statz 2x5 (3B, 2R, 2BI), Pingel (2B, 2BI), Gnabasik 2x3. Lo: Christoffersen 3x3 (2 2B, 2R), Schneider 3x3, Glaser 2x3 (2B).
Evansville 14, Whitewater 8
EVANSVILLE — The Blue Devils got red hot down the stretch as they scored 12 runs in the final three innings to earn a Rock Valley Conference victory over the Whippets Thursday.
Shyan Lesperance connected on three hits, scored twice and drove in a run for the Whippets. Lexi Juoni batted in three runs off two hits — with one being a home run— and scored twice.
Ashlynne Bohmann drove in a pair of runs off two hits for Whitewater.
EVANSVILLE 14, WHITEWATER 8
Whitewater 013 202 0 — 8 13 2
Evansville 011 435 X — 14 12 4
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — W: C. Bohmann 5-8-8-7-2; E: Klitzman 7-13-6-19.
Leading hitters — W: Lesperance 3x4 (2B), Juoni 2x3 (HR), Long 2x4, Bohmann 2x2; E: Wiser 2x4 (2B), Totfe 3x4 (HR, 2B), Klitzman 2x4, Bartelt 2B, Pfeil HR.
Palmyra-Eagle 8, Williams Bay 6
PALMYRA — Kyler Koutsky went 3-for-3 and scored twice in the Panthers Trailways South victory over Williams Bay Thursday in Palmyra.
Madyson Nettesheim also touched home plate twice for the Panthers, finishing with one hit. Kyler Koutsky and Maddie Koutsky both drove in one run each in the victory.
Ally Fredrick pitched all seven innings, giving up 10 hits while striking out a pair.
PALMYRA 8, WILLIAMS BAY 6
Williams Bay 103 000 2 — 6 10 2
Palmyra-Eagle 203 003 X — 8 9 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — WB: Shea 3.1-6-3-1-0; PE: Fredrick 7-10-6-2-2.
Leading hitters — WB: Gauger 2x4 (2x2B), Robbins 2x4, Olson 2x3 (2B), Hartwig 2B, Sorensen 2B; PE: Koutsky 3x3, Rutkowski.
Cambridge 10, Belleville 0
CAMBRIDGE — Emma Nottestad and Saveea Freeland combined for a no-hitter in Cambridge’s Capitol South win over Belleville Thursday in Cambridge.
Freeland also had a 3-for-3 performance at the plate, which included a home run. She finished with three RBIs and three runs. Kayla Roidt collected two hits and drove in a pair of runs.
Taylor Stenklyft finished 3-for-4 and batted in two runs. Nottestad drove in two runs off two hits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.