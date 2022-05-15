DEERFIELD -- Senior Emma Nottestad allowed three hits in a Cambridge softball 4-1 win nonconference over host Deerfield softball on Friday.

A two-run single from junior Kayla Roidt gave Cambridge (10-4) a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, scoring sophomore Saveea Freeland and senior Kate Downing. Deerfield cut the lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the third after junior Addison Kapral drove in freshman Rylee Betthauser on a single.

Freeland put Cambridge up 4-1 in the top of the sixth, scoring junior Hannah Larson and junior Karly Lewillin. Nottestad pitched a complete game, striking out six. For Deerfield, senior Morgan Mack pitched a complete game, striking out four.

CAMBRIDGE 4, DEERFIELD 1

Cambridge 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 4 9 1

Deerfield 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 3 1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Nottestad (W; 7-3-1-1-6-3); D: M. Mack (L; 7-9-4-3-4-2).

Leading hitters — C: Freeland 2x4, Roidt 2x4, Downing 1x3.

JOHNSON CREEK 25, WILLIAMS BAY 3

WILLIAMS BAY — Johnson Creek unloaded with 22 hits in a 25-3 stomping of Williams Bay in a Trailways South softball game on Thursday.

The Bluejays (14-10, 11-5 conference) hit seven doubles and two triples in this one. Jenna Fincutter had five RBIs while Josey Whitehouse and Lainey Benz each drove in four runs. Lexi Swanson drove in three. Hannah Budig hit both triples.

Hailee Walk earned the decision. Molly Altreuter finished up in relief.

JOHNSON CREEK 25, WILLIAMS BAY 3

Johnson Creek 273 (13) — 25 22 0

Williams Bay 101 10 — 3 3 0

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC (H. Walk W 2-2-2-0-3, Altreuter 2-1-1-0-2-1)

Leading hitters — JC (Whitehouse 4x5, 2B (2), Swanson 3x4, 2B (2), Benz 2x4, Fincutter 3x5, 2B (2), Budig 3x3, 3B (2)

PALMYRA-EAGLE 15, RIO 0 (4)

RIO -- It was the Nettesheim show on Thursday as junior Molly Nettesheim hit a home run and sophomore Mady Nettesheim pitched a one-hitter in the Palmyra-Eagle softball team's 15-0 win over Rio.

Molly Nettesheim led the Panthers (12-5 overall, 12-4 conference) at the plate, driving in four runs on three hits. Freshman Teagan Koutsky drove in two runs, going 3-for-4.

In the circle, Mady Nettesheim fanned six in four innings.

PALMYRA-EAGLE 15, RIO 0 (4)

PE 9 0 1 5 — 15 16 1

RIO 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE: Ma. Nettesheim (W; 4-1-0-0-6-1); R: Marble (L; 4-16-15-13-0-7).

Leading hitters — PE: Mo. Nettesheim 3x3 (HR, 2B), K. Koutsky 2x3 (2B), T. Koutsky 2 2B, Koss 2x2

