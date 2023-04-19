BELLEVILLE -- Senior outfielder Hannah Larson drove in three runs and visiting Cambridge routed Belleville 15-4 in five innings of a Capitol South softball game on Tuesday.
Larson went 2-for-3 with two runs and a walk for the Blue Jays (1-2, 1-1 in conference). In the top of the second inning, Larson hit a two-run single to score juniors Saveea Freeland and Julia Schneider. Larson also hit an RBI single in the fifth to score Freeland.
Junior Megan Bernhardt also recorded three RBIs, going 3-for-3 with a double. Bernhardt hit an RBI single in the third to score Schneider, and drove in Freeland and Larson on a two-run double in the first.
Freeland fanned eight, tossing all five innings while permitting four earned on five hits to pick up the decision.
COLUMBUS -- Winning pitcher EmmaJo Peck drove in the go-ahead run in the fifth inning as Columbus fended off visiting Lake Mills 5-4 in Capitol North softball on Tuesday.
The L-Cats (4-3, 1-2 in conference) jumped ahead 3-0 in the second inning. Mads Sherry bunted for a hit and a run scored on an error at third base, Aubrey Lepak drove in a run on a sacrifice fly and Avery Chilson helped her own cause with a run-scoring single.
Dakota Volesky, Peck and Gretta Kelm produced consecutive run-scoring doubles as the Cardinals tied it up at 3 in the third.
Peck broke the tie with a single up the middle and Kelm added an RBI single to make it 5-3 in the fifth.
Ava Kleinfeldt led off the Lake Mills sixth with a single and scored on a double to center by Sherry, who took third on the throw. Peck struck out Savannah Radtke and got Chilson to pop out to end the threat before recording a pair of pop outs and a line out in a 1-2-3 seventh to end it.
EDGERTON -- Jillian Scharlau came through with the go-ahead hit -- a two-run triple -- in Edgerton's five-run fifth inning, which propelled the host Crimson Tide past Whitewater's softball team 10-6 in Rock Valley action on Thursday.
Edgerton scored five times in the first inning on one hit before the Whippets (4-4) clawed back with Falyn Krahn's two-run single in the second and Cali Kopecky's run-scoring single in the third. Kopecky made it 5-all with a single in the fifth and Taiya Kolb drew a bases-loaded walk to give the Whippets the lead.
After Scharlau's hit, the Crimson Tide added a pair of runs on RBI singles and another on a sacrifice fly.
Edgerton reliever Talim Kjendlie, who worked around a two-out triple and two-out walk in the sixth, struck out six in three inning of one-hit ball to earn the decision.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.