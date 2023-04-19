Softball roundup
BELLEVILLE -- Senior outfielder Hannah Larson drove in three runs and visiting Cambridge routed Belleville 15-4 in five innings of a Capitol South softball game on Tuesday.

Larson went 2-for-3 with two runs and a walk for the Blue Jays (1-2, 1-1 in conference). In the top of the second inning, Larson hit a two-run single to score juniors Saveea Freeland and Julia Schneider. Larson also hit an RBI single in the fifth to score Freeland.

