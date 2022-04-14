SOFTBALL ROUNDUP Softball roundup: Cambridge's Nottestad no-hits Lodi in 15-0 victory Apr 14, 2022 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LODI — Emma Nottestad threw a no-hitter in the Cambridge softball team’s 15-0 nonconference victory over Lodi on Thursday.Nottestad threw five innings, striking out seven Lodi (1-3) hitters while not allowing a walk. The Blue Jays (2-2) used a balanced attack on offense with seven players recording an RBI.Kayla Roidt led Cambridge with two RBIs, including a run-scoring single in the first inning and and an RBI double in the third. Saveea Freeland and Kate Downing each scored two runs.CAMBRIDGE 15, LODI 0 (5)Cambridge 1 0 3 4 7 — 15 10 1Lodi 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 2Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Nottestad (W; 5-0-0-0-7-0); L: Beld (L; 4.2-10-15-12-9), Brand (0.1-0-0-0-0-2).Leading hitters — C: Freeland 3x4 (3B, 2B), Roidt 2x5 (2B), Stenklyft 1x2.EAST TROY 11, WHITEWATER 10EAST TROY — Luci Kapelka drove in the winning run in walk-off fashion as East Troy topped the Whitewater softball team 11-10 in a Rock Valley game on Thursday.The Whippets scored three times in the top of the seventh to square it at 10. Falyn Krahn singled home two runs with two outs before Makaylyn Benes scored on a passed ball.Makayla Anderson was hit with a pitch to open the Trojans seventh and scored the winning run on a ground out by Kapelka, who was 3-for-4 with three runs scored.Whitewater led 5-3 after the first inning. Benes was 2-for-3 with a double and Krahn went 3-for-4, scoring three times.Whippets start Gaby Kubicz allowed two runs (one earned) in 2 2/3 innings, walking four, to take the loss.EAST TROY 11, WHITEWATER 10Whitewater 501 100 3 — 10 8 3East Troy 304 210 1 — 11 8 3Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — WW: Pope 4-8-9-5-3-2, Kubicz L; 2.2-0-2-1-1-4; ET: Kreuziger 7-8-10-6-6-9.Leading hitters — WW: Krahn 3x4, Benes 2x3 (2B); ET: Kapelka 3x4 (2B), Johnson (2B). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
