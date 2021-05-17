Lexi Swanson
Buy Now

Johnson Creek shortstop Lexi Swanson tags out Luther Prep’s Kristine Deisinger, who was trying to steal second base during the sixth inning of a nonconference game at LPS on Monday. The Bluejays won 5-1 and Swanson was 2-for-3.

 Nate Gilbert

LAKE MILLS — Avery Chilson struck out 11 in a complete-game three-hitter as the Lake Mills softball team pushed its win streak to five games with a 7-1 home victory over Cambridge on Monday.

Chilson permitted three walks and allowed an unearned run in the fourth. She was also 4-for-4 at the dish while Belle Topel added three hits in four at bats.

The L-Cats (10-2) had an RBI single by Chilson in the first and a run-scoring base knock by Taylor Wollin in the second. Ava Klienfelt and Topel drove in runs in the third before a solo home run to lead off the fifth by Taylor Roughen made it 5-1. Klienfelt had a sacrifice fly later in the inning while Roughen’s homer came on a first-pitch offering from Cambridge starter Emma Nottestad, who allowed 11 hits and on five earned over seven frames.

Roughen walked twice and scored three runs.

LAKE MILLS 7, CAMBRIDGE 1

Cambridge 000 100 0 — 1 3 4

Lake Mills 112 021 0 — 7 11 1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Nottestad (L; 7-11-7-5-3-2); LM: Chilson (W; 7-3-1-0-11-3).

Leading hitters — C: Freeland 2x3; LM: Roughen (HR), Chilson 4x4, Topel 3x4.

Johnson Creek 5, Luther Prep 1

WATERTOWN — Lexi Swanson and Bella Herman each had two-hit games as Johnson Creek beat host Luther Prep on Monday in a nonconference game.

The Bluejays (8-3) struck first with two in the second inning on an RBI base knock by Jenna Fincutter and a sacrifice fly by Jayden Solberg. A run-scoring triple by Swanson and an error made it 4-0 after three innings.

Herman earned the decision, tossing a complete-game four-hitter while striking out 14. She walked four and allowed an earned run.

JOHNSON CREEK 5, LUTHER PREP 1

Johnson Creek 022 000 1 — 5 7 0

Luther Prep 000 000 1 — 1 4 3

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC: Herman (W; 7-4-1-1-14-4); LP: E. Bortulin (L; 2-3-2-2-0-3), A. Bortulin (5-4-3-1-4-1)

Leading hitters — JC: Swanson 2x3 (3B), Herman 2x3; LP: A. Bortulin (2B).

Palmyra-Eagle 15, Turner 13

PALMYRA — The Panthers scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on their way to earning a nonconference win over the Trojans Monday at Palmyra-Eagle High School.

Kyler Koutsky, Ally Fredrick and Molly Nettesheim each collected two hits to go along with a pair of runs. Madyson Nettesheim, Molly Nettesheim and Maddie Koutsky all collected two RBIs in the victory.

Gabriella Rupinski collected three RBIs off two hits for Palmyra-Eagle.

Ally Fredrick pitched three innings, allowing three hits and no earned runs. She also struck out a pair of batters.

PALMYRA-EAGLE 15, BELOIT TURNER

Beloit Turner 151 420 0 — 13 13 2

Palmyra-Eagle 272 004 X — 15 13 4

Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — PE: Fredrick 3-3-0-0-2.

Leading hitters — PE: K. Koutsky 2x5 (2B), Fredrick 2x2 (3B), Ma. Nettesheim 2x4 (3B), Mo. Nettesheim 2x4 (2x2B), Rupinski 2x4 (2B), M. Koutsky 2B.

Recommended for you

Load comments