MONROE — Fort Atkinson scored four runs in the seventh inning to secure a 5-4 Badger South softball win over host Monroe Monday at Twining Park.
The Blackhawks (8-5, 6-4) trailed 4-1 heading into the final inning before plating four scores in the top of the seventh.
“We came out right away with a run in the first inning and felt really good,” Fort Atkinson head coach Brian Bosch said. “The wheels came off in the second inning. But everyone held strong for four or five innings.”
The Cheesemakers scored all four of their runs in the bottom of the second.
“We kept talking about what we needed to do, kept believing in ourselves,” Bosch said. “The seventh inning started off well, we were able to work some walks and got some base hits. It was just a whole lot of fun.”
Alexis Jacobson, Kaitlyn Burke and Deanna Pfaff each collected two hits in the victory. Brynn Torrenga, Jacobson, Burke and Alyssa Heagney all scored runs in the seventh inning to help Fort Atkinson rally.
Jacobson picked up a complete-game win in the circle, pitching seven inning and giving up five hits. She surrendered no earned runs and struck out two batters in the victory.
“Alexis Jacobson just competed her tail off on the mound,” Bosch said. “She didn’t let it get out of control. For her to buckle down was just awesome.”
Fort Atkinson moved to 6-4 in the Badger South standings after the victory. Monona Grove entered the day atop the Badger South with a 8-2 record, while Watertown and Oregon both came in 7-3.
The Blackhawks lost two one-runs games to Monona Grove on Saturday.
“We had a big opportunity to be the one in the driving seat instead of chasing, but it’s a new day,” Bosch said. “We got to take care of our business. We just gotta keep doing what we need to do.”
FORT ATKINSON 5, MONROE 4
Fort Atkinson 100 000 4 — 5
Monroe 040 000 0 — 4
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — FA: Jacobson 7-5-0-4-3; M: Wild 7-10-3-4-2.
Leading hitters — FA: Jacobson 2x3, Burke 2x4, Pfaff 2x3.
Lake Mills 16, Belleville 0
LAKE MILLS — McKenna Grossman and Syd Schwartz each hit two-run home runs as Lake Mills beat visiting Belleville in a nonconference game on Monday.
The L-Cats (15-2) scored seven times in the first inning en route to their 10th straight victory and Tessa Kottwitz was 4-for-4 with two RBIs.
Ellie Evenson, Schwartz, Ava Klienfelt and Belle Topel all had two-hit games.
Taylor Roughen earned the decision, tossing three no-hit innings while striking out eight. Avery Chilson allowed only a lone single in the fifth, which broke up a combined no-hit bid, while fanning five.
Schwartz, who had three RBIs, and Evenson had run-scoring hits in the opening inning. Grossman then capped the frame with a two-out blast to center. Schwartz made it 9-0 with a shot to center with no down in the second.
Taylor Wollin drove in a pair of runs and scored three times.
LAKE MILLS 16, BELLEVILLE 0 (5)
Belleville 000 00 — 0 1 2
Lake Mills 744 1x — 16 14 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — B: Prochaska (L; 2.1-13-15-12-2-6), Kittleson (1.2-1-1-1-1-3); LM: Roughen (W; 3-0-0-0-8-0), Chilson (2-1-0-0-5-0).
Leading hitters — LM: Kottwitz 4x4, Evenson 2x3, Schwartz 2x2 (HR), Klienfelt 2x2, Topel 2x4, Grossman (HR).
Cambridge 8, Lakeside Lutheran 7
CAMBRIDGE — Greta Pingel and Nora Statz each hit home runs, but Lakeside Lutheran fell 8-7 in a nonconference game at Cambridge on Monday.
The Warriors (8-8) had two hits apiece from Statz, Pingel and Kieghtan Rank.
Cambridge (9-5) took a 3-2 lead on Saveea Freeland’s three-run home run in the third. Kayla Roidt capped a three-run Blue Jay fifth with a three-run shot that made the advantage 7-4.
Kendra Blake drew a lead off walk in the Lakeside half of the sixth. Pingel then hit a no-out two-run blast to center that cut the lead to 7-6. Statz’s solo homer in the seventh to left on a 1-0 count squared it at seven.
“We battled back late, but made too many mistakes,” Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matthew Doering said. “Give Cambridge credit, they strung some nice timely hitting together.
“Greta Pingel’s two-run homer in the sixth and Nora Statz’s solo shot in the seventh got us back in the game, but we could not take the lead again.”
Cambridge loaded the bases with one down in the bottom half of the frame and Taylor Stenklyft scored the walk-off run on a wild pitch.
Rank allowed seven runs (six earned) on six hits over five innings in the start, striking out two and walking two. Kylee Gnabasik pitched the seventh and took the loss.
CAMBRIDGE 8, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 7
Lakeside 002 112 1 — 7 11 5
Cambridge 003 040 1 — 8 8 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Rank (5-6-7-6-2-2), Cook (1-1-1-1-0-2) Gnabasik (L; 0.1-1-0-0-0-0). C: Nottestad (W; 7-11-7-6-3-1).
Leading hitters — LL: Pingel 2x3 (HR), Statz 2x4 (HR), Rank 2x2; C: Freeland 2x2 (HR), Lewellin 2x3, Roidt (HR).
