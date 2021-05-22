COTTAGE GROVE — The Fort Atkinson softball team lost a pair of one-run Badger South games against Monona Grove Saturday at Taylor Prairie Elementary School.
The Blackhawks lost game one 9-8 and fell in the second contest 6-5.
In game one, Kiarra Kostrokski finished with two RBIs for the Blackhawks. Alyssa Heagney finished with two hits and two runs, while Alexis Jacobson drove in two runs off two hits.
In the second game, Fort Atkinson showed some resilience by scoring five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Blackhawks entered the inning down 6-0.
Kaitlyn Burke drove in two runs for Fort Atkinson. Alex Theriault, Brynn Torrenga and Alexis Jacobson all recorded one run, one hit and one RBI.
Game 1
MONONA GROVE 9, FORT ATKINSON 8
Monona Grove 330 003 X — 9
Fort Atkinson 012 101 3 — 8
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — FA: Torrenga 4.1-5-3-1-0.
Leading hitters — FA: Kostroski 2x4, Heagney 2x4, Jacobson 2x2.
MONONA GROVE 6, FORT ATKINSON 5
Monona Grove 300 102 0 — 6 14 1
Fort Atkinson 000 000 5 — 5 5 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) —MG: Hanson 6.2-4-4-5-1; FA: Jacobson 6-9-2-2-0.
Leading hitters — MG: Lee 4x4 (2xHR, 2x2B), Hanson 2x4 (HR, 2B), Uschan 4x4 (2B), Zegadlo 2B.
Lake Mills sweeps Creek
JOHNSON CREEK — Taylor Roughen struck out 14 in a one-hit effort in game one of a nonconference doubleheader against Johnson Creek on Saturday as the Lake Mills softball team earned 7-0 and 13-1 victories.
Roughen faced two over the minimum, retiring the last 13 hitters she faced, while throwing 71 pitches for the L-Cats, who improved to 14-2 overall.
Lake Mills scored four times with one down in the fifth. Syd Schwartz had an RBI base knock and later scored on an error. Belle Topel's two-RBI single made it 5-0.
Roughen, who was 3-for-4, helped her own cause with a one-out two-run home run on a 2-1 pitch to center in the sixth.
Ellie Evenson was 2-for-4, scoring twice, and Tessa Kottwitz had a pair of hits. Roughen scored twice and Schwartz had two RBI.
Bella Herman took the loss for the Bluejays (9-5). She allowed seven earned on nine hits over six innings, striking out five and walking fifth. Herman also doubled.
In the five-inning finale, Lake Mills had 11 hits to back starter Avery Chilson, who earned the decision after 4 1/3 effective frames, allowing one earned on five hits with three strikeouts and a walk.
Evenson had three singles and scored three times. Roughen was 2-for-3, registering a double and triple, while driving in three and scoring twice.
Chilson's RBI double in the first tied it at one, scoring Evenson. Schwartz had a run-scoring single and Ava Klienfelt drove in a pair with a single to right that made it 4-1. Lake Mills opened the second with four straight hits: McKenna Grossman, Kottwitz and Evenson each singled, Evenson's bringing in Grossman, before a two-run double by Roughen made it 7-1. Roughen tripled home a run in the fourth that extended it to 12-1.
Bluejays starter Hailey Kvalheim took the loss, surrendering seven earned on eight hits in one inning. Herman was 2-for-3 and scored from the leadoff spot.
Game 1
LAKE MILLS 7, JOHNSON CREEK 0
Lake Mills 001 042 0 — 7 9 1
Johnson Creek 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Roughen (W; 7-1-0-0-14-0); JC: Herman (L; 6-9-7-7-5-5), Kvalheim (1-0-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters — LM: Roughen 3x4 (HR), Kottwitz 2x4, Evenson 2x4; JC: Herman (2B).
Game 2
LAKE MILLS 13, JOHNSON CREEK 1 (5)
Johnson Creek 100 00 — 1 6 2
Lake Mills 440 5x — 13 11 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC: Kvalheim (1-8-8-7-0-0), Fincutter (2.2-3-5-5-3-9), Swanson (0.1-0-0-0-0-0); LM: Chilson (W; 4.1-5-1-1-3-1), E. Wollin (0.2-1-0-0-2-0).
Leading hitters — JC: Herman 2x3; LM: Roughen 2x3 (3B, 2B), Evenson 3x3, Chilson (2B).
Columbus 6, Cambridge 0
COLUMBUS — Claire Smedema tossed a no-hitter to lead the Cardinals to a nonconference win over Cambridge on Saturday.
Smedema pitched seven innings, striking out 13 batters while allowing one walk.
COLUMBUS 6, CAMBRIDGE 0
Cambridge 000 000 0 — 0 0 2
Columbus 101 102 2 X — 6 11 0
Whitewater splits
WALWORTH — The Whippets bounced back after a 7-3 Rock Valley loss to Big Foot to earn a high-scoring 18-17 win in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.
In the first game, Cheyenne Bohmann collected two hits and drove in one run for Whitewater.
Game two featured more offense as Shyan Lesperance collected a 5-for-6 day at the plate. Lesperance scored four times and drove in three runs, recording a triple and home run.
Jenna Pope finished a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate, scoring twice while batting in a run.
Lake Mills 16, Lourdes Academy 2
LAKE MILLS — Ellie Evenson and Taylor Roughen were both 3-for-4 and combined to drive in seven runs as Lake Mills beat visiting Lourdes Academy in a nonconference game on Friday.
The L-Cats scored nine times in the first and led 14-0 after two.
Roughen had a no-out run-scoring double to left before consecutive RBI groundouts by Avery Chilson and Syd Schwartz made it 3-0. McKenna Grossman and Tessa Kottwitz followed with RBI base knocks before Evenson's double plated a pair. Roughen's RBI single, which plated Evenson, made it 9-0.
Roughen, who had five RBIs, drove home a pair with a two-out double in the second.
Kottwitz and Evenson each scored three times.
Chilson earned the decision, allowing two hits while striking out three and walking two in two shutout innings. Ava Klienfelt tossed two scoreless relief frames, giving up a lone single, while fanning four.
LAKE MILLS 16, LOURDES ACADEMY 2 (5)
Lourdes 000 02 — 2 5 2
Lake Mills 951 1x — 16 13 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — L: Blanchard (L; 4-13-16-8-2-5); LM: Chilson (W; 2-2-0-0-3-2), Klienfelt (2-1-0-0-4-1), Evenson (1-2-2-2-1-2).
Leading hitters — LM: Roughen 3x4 (2 2B), Evenson 3x4 (2B), Chilson (2B).
Cambridge 11, Dodgeland 3
DODGELAND — Saveea Freeland drove in three runs and pitched six solid innings as the Blue Jays earned a nonconference win on Friday.
Freeland finished the game 2-for-5, collecting a triple on the way to collecting a game-high three RBIs. On the mound, Freeland surrendered three hits on 105 pitches, allowing one earned run while striking out a pair of batters.
Mayah Holzhueter finished with two RBIs and two runs and Emma Nottestad collected two runs to go along with a pair of hits.
CAMBRIDGE 11, DODGELAND 3
Cambridge 060 041 0 — 11 11 2
Dodgeland 021 000 0 — 3 3 4
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — C: Freeland 6-3-1-5-2; D: Kehl 7-11-7-2-7.
Leading hitters — C: Freeland 2x5 (3B), Nottestad 2x4, Schneider 2x4; D: Justmann.
