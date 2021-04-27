The Fort Atkinson softball team battled back from a three-run deficit to send its season-opener to extras, but ultimately fell, 7-5 to Monroe in a Badger South Conference game Tuesday at Fort Atkinson High School.
The Blackhawks trailed 5-3 heading into the sixth inning, but scored two runs to eventually force extra innings.
“We are a pretty resilient bunch,” Fort Atkinson head coach Brian Bosch said. “We didn’t pack it in. It could of gotten out of hand. I was proud of our effort.”
Kiarra Kostroski led Fort Atkinson at the plate with three hits — including a home run.
“You can’t say enough about Kiarra in the batter’s box,” Bosch said. “Everything was hit hard. She was on deck when the game ended. We wanted to get to her. We knew she would be good, but it’s impressive to see.”
Fort Atkinson committed four errors and also walked 10 batters. Still, Bosch likes what he sees from his defense going forward.
“I think we’re pretty strong defensively,” Bosch said. “I love our outfield, they’re aggressive and make plays.”
MONROE 2 0 0 3 0 0 0 2 — 7 7 2
FORT ATKINSON 0 0 2 0 1 2 0 0 — 5 10 4
Leading hitters — FA: Kostroski 3x3 (HR), Burke 2B.
Jefferson 6, Brodhead 0
JEFFERSON — Claire Beck struck out 18, allowed just one hit and connected on a home run during Jefferson’s season-opening win against Brodhead Tuesday at Riverfront Park.
Aidyn Messmann also homered for the Eagles — who scored two and three runs in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively. Both Messmann and Beck finished with two RBIs each.
McKenna Young pitched 5.1 innings for Brodhead, striking out eight and allowing four earned runs. Taetum Hoesly got the Cardinals lone hit.
Jefferson 6, Brodhead 0
Brodhead 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 2
Jefferson 1 0 0 0 2 3 x — 6 6 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — B: Young (L) 5.1-5-4-4-8; J: Beck (W) 7-1-0-2-18.
Leading hitters — B: Hoesly 2B; J: Messmann HR, Beck 2x4 (HR, 2B).
Clinton 11, Whitewater 5
WHITEWATER — The Whippets opened up their season with a loss to the visiting Cougars in a Rock Valley Conference game Tuesday at Whitewater High School.
“This was a fun game for both teams and you could tell it was the first game for both teams,” Whitewater head coach Ron Sdano said. “Both teams hit the ball pretty well and both teams had their share of errors. Clinton had the big hits when it counted.”
CLINTON 11, WHITEWATER 5
Clinton 3 0 0 3 3 0 2—11 16 4
Whitewater 0 0 2 1 0 2 0—5 10 5
Leading hitters — E. Teubert (C) 2x5, Peterson (C) 3x4, Henderson (C) 4x4, Bell (C) 2x5, Gunnink (C) 2x4, Lesperance (W) 2x4, C. Bohmann 2x4, K. Kopecky (W) 2x4. 2B — Peterson. 3B — F. Teubert, Henderson, Bell.
Lake Mills 2, Columbus 0
LAKE MILLS — Senior pitcher Taylor Roughen struck out 15 in a complete-game two-hitter as Lake Mills defeated visiting Columbus in a Capitol North game to open the season on Tuesday.
Roughen walked just one and Ellie Evenson went 2-for-2, driving in the game’s only two runs on a single with one down in the third.
Lake Mills held a 4-2 advantage in the hits column while the Cardinals committed four errors.
LAKE MILLS 2, COLUMBUS 0
Columbus 000 000 0 — 0 2 4
Lake Mills 002 000 X — 2 4 1
Leading hitter: LM: Evenson (2x2)
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Smedema (L; 6-4-2-1-13-2). LM: Roughen (W; 7-2-0-0-15-1).
Lakeside 20, Luther Prep 3
WATERTOWN — Lakeside Lutheran scored seven runs in the second and fourth innings in a Capitol North road victory over Luther Prep to open the season on Tuesday.
Jenna Shadoski went 2-for-2, including a home run to right field to lead off the third. Nora Statz hit 4-for-5, driving in three and scoring four times while Olyvia Uecker, Kieghtan Rank and Greta Pingel each tallied three hits.
Rank worked all five innings in the circle, giving up six hits, two earned while striking out four and walking two.
“We hit the ball hard and ran the bases aggressively,” Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matt Doering said. “Kieghtan Rank threw a nice game in her first varsity start.”
For the Phoenix, Sophie Eckl had the team’s only extra-base hit with a triple.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 20, LUTHER PREP 3
Lakeside Lutheran 274 70 — 20 20 1
Luther Prep 030 00 — 3 6 6
Leading hitters: LL: Statz 4x5 (2 2B), Shadoski 2x2 (HR), Gnabasik 2x5, Uecker 3x3, Pingel 3x5, Rank 3x3, Blake 2B. LP: Eckl 3B.
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Rank (W; 5-6-3-2-4-2); LP: A. Bortulin (L; 3-14-13-12-1-3), Pechman (0-4-5-5-0-0), E. Bortulin (2-2-2-1-1-1).
Creek 12, Parkview 1
JOHNSON CREEK — The Bluejays used a 10-run first inning and stellar pitching from Bella Herman to earn a Trailways South victory over Parkview Tuesday at Johnson Creek High School.
Herman threw a complete game, allowing just three hits. Lexi Swanson paced the Creek bats with a three-run home run and a triple. Center fielder Hannah Budig connected on three hits and scored two runs.
JOHNSON CREEK 12, PARKVIEW 1
Parkview 0 0 1 0 0 x x — 1 3 2
Johnson Creek 10 0 2 0 x x x — 12 15 2
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — P: Stark (L) 4-15-12-2-3; JC: Herman (W) 5-3-3-0-4.
Leading hitters — P: Meyers 2x3 (2B); JC: Herman 2x3, Budig 3x4, Swanson 3x3 (HR, 3B), Walk 2x3, Wagner 2x3.
