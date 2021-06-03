STOUGHTON — Alexis Jacobson tossed a one-run complete game and the Fort Atkinson offense was able to provide run support late as the Blackhawk softball team earned a 3-1 Badger South win against Stoughton on Thursday.
Fort Atkinson (10-6, 8-5) trailed 1-0 heading into the top of the fifth inning after Stoughton got on the board in the bottom of the first. The Blackhawks were able to take the lead in the fifth with an RBI double from Kiarra Kostroski and a RBI single from Brynn Torrenga.
Kaylee Jordan singled in a run in the sixth inning for insurance, but Jacobson did not need it.
The Fort Atkinson pitcher tossed seven innings of work, allowing five hits and one earned run.
Kostroski ended the game 3-for-4 at the plate, while Torrenga went 2-for-4.
FORT ATKINSON 3, STOUGHTON 1
Fort Atkinson 000 021 0 — 3 7 0
Stoughton 100 000 0 — 1 5 1
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-so) — FA: Jacobson 7-5-1-7-1; S: Reuter 7-7-2-1-1.
Leading hitters — FA: Kostroski 3x4 (2B), Torrenga 2x4; S: Jemilo HR.
Jefferson 12, Clinton 1
CLINTON — Aidyn Messmann homered and drove in four runs as Jefferson earned a Rock Valley win over host Clinton on Thursday.
Messmann hit a three-run home run in the top of the third inning to give the Eagles (18-0, 15-0) a 10-1 lead.
The Eagles homered again in the fifth when Claire Beck sent a pitch over the fence. The game ended with a 10-run rule after the bottom of the fifth.
Beck finished with two RBIs to go along with two hits. Eden Dempsey scored three times, while Messmann finished the game 3-for-4 with two runs. Lindsey Krause collected three hits in the victory.
Beck earned the win in the circle, pitching a complete-five innings. Beck allowed two hits, one earned run, while striking out 10 batters.
JEFFERSON 12, CLINTON 1
Jefferson 316 02X X — 12 14 2
Clinton 100 00X X — 1 2 6
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — J: Beck 5-2-1-2-10; C: Teubert 5-14-7-2-0.
Leading hitters — J: Serdynski 2x3 (2B), Beck 2x4 (HR), Messmann 3x4 (HR, 2B), Krause 3x4; C: Teubert 2x3.
Palmyra-Eagle 15, Fall River 0
PALMYRA — Ally Fredrick tossed a no-hitter and the Panthers scored 14 runs in the third to make quick work of Fall River in a nonconference game on Thursday.
Madyson Nettesheim collected a game-high three RBIs off two hits and also scored twice. Leadoff hitter Kyler Koutsky, Molly Nettesheim and Alex Koss each drove in two runs. Fredrick scored three times and recorded two hits.
In the circle, Fredrick tossed three innings of work, allowing no hits, no runs, while striking out four batters.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 15, FALL RIVER 0
Fall River 000 XXX X — 0 0 1
Palmyra-Eagle 1014 XXX X — 15 13 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — FR: Morion 2.1-9-11-4-0; PE: Fredrick 3-0-0-1-4.
Leading hitters — PE: Fredrick 2x3, Ma. Nettesheim 2x2, Mo. Nettesheim 2x3 (2B), Stephan 2x2, Koutsky 3B.
