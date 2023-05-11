LAKE MILLS -- Grace Cook pitched a five-inning no-hitter and Lakeside's softball team belted out 18 hits in a 19-0 home rout of Belleville on Thursday.
Cook struck out seven and walked just one, throwing 41 of her 57 pitches for strikes.
Lakeside's Keyanna Rank was 4 of 4 with three RBIs. Abby Meis homered, went 3 of 3 with four runs driven in and scored three times. Leadoff hitter Jenna Shadoski was 3-for-3, scoring four times and driving in three on a bases-clearing triple in the second inning. With two away in that inning, Grace Plitzuweit singled home a pair, Meis followed with an RBI double and Rank's run-scoring double capped the Warriors' eight-run rally with the lead at 9-0.
Chloe Berg also had a multi-hit game for the Warriors (9-7), who had eight extra-base knocks.
"Grace Cook threw a no-hitter and we hit the ball well all night," Lakeside softball coach Matt Doering said. "It was a nice win with contributions from every player."
LAKESIDE 19, BELLEVILLE 0 (5)
Belleville 000 00 -- 0 0 0
Lakeside 186 4x -- 19 18 1
Leading hitters -- LL: Shadoski 3x3 (2B, 3B), Berg 2x3 (2B), Meis 3x3 (2B, HR), Ke. Rank 4x4 (2B), Ki. Rank (2B), Cody (3B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- B: Prohaska L; 2-8-9-8-2-3, Fossum 2-10-10-10-2-4; LL: Cook W; 5-0-0-0-7-1.
PANTHERS SWEEP VIKINGS
PALMYRA -- The Palmyra-Eagle softball team earned another Trailways-South Conference sweep, taking a doubleheader against Rio on Thursday at Palmyra-Eagle High School.
In the first game, senior Molly Nettesheim and sophomore Teagan Koutsky both hit homers in a Palmyra-Eagle 17-0 win. Koutsky hit an inside-the-park homer in the bottom of the first inning, scoring sophomore Cassidy Taylor and freshman Megan Garlock.
Nettesheim, who led the Panthers with six RBIs, hit a three-run homer in the second, scoring junior Maddie Koutsky and freshman Briahna Covarrubias.
Teagan Koutsky recorded three RBIs, Maddie Koutsky, sophomore Presley Koss and freshman Sophia Lean added two RBIs, while Covarrubias and freshman Ashlin Adsit both drove in a run.
In the circle, Lean pitched three innings, recording five strikeouts and allowing two hits.
In the second game, freshman Brooklyn West and Covarrubias hit homers in a 16-1 win. Covarrubias hit an inside-the-park homer in the fifth, scoring Teagan Koutsky. West also hit an inside-the-park homer, scoring herself and Koss in the first inning.
West finished with four RBIs, while Covarrubias added three RBIs. Taylor, Nettesheim and junior Ella Rupinski each drove in two runs, while Koss and Adsit both recorded an RBI.
In the circle, Nettesheim pitched five innings with six strikeouts.
The Panthers (12-8 overall, 11-5 conference) are on an eight-game winning streak.
First game
PALMYRA-EAGLE 17, RIO 0 (3)
R 000 — 0 2 3
PE (12)5x — 17 15 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — R: Marble (L; 2-15-17-13-0-2); PE: Lean (W; 3-2-0-0-5-1).
Leading hitters — PE: Covarrubias 3x3 (2B, 3B), Nettesheim 3x3 (HR), T. Koutsky 2B, HR, M. Koutsky 2x3.
Second game
PALMYRA-EAGLE 16, RIO 1 (5)
PE 502 45 — 16 16 0
R 010 00 — 1 3 5
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE: Nettesheim (W; 5-3-1-1-6-1); R: Marble (L; 5-16-16-12-1-0).
Leading hitters — PE: West 3B, HR, Covarrubias 2x4 (HR), Nettesheim 4 2B.
