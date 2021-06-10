JEFFERSON — The Jefferson softball team capped of a perfect regular season and earned an outright Rock Valley championship with sweep of Beloit Turner Thursday at Riverfront Park.
Behind Claire Beck’s no-hitter, the Eagles (22-0, 18-0) won the first game of the doubleheader 4-0 and then topped the Trojans 7-2 in the second contest.
In game one, the Eagles plated three runs in the second and added one more in the third.
Jefferson got its first run of the game with one out in the second when Aidyn Messmann homered to center field.
The extra run support wasn’t needed for Beck — who pitched all seven innings. She struck out eight batters and allowed just one walk on 96 hitless pitches.
Beck, Abby Helmink and Lily Fairfield all collected two hits in the victory.
Julia Ball was nearly as good in the second game in the circle, allowing just one hit in a complete-five innings. Ball allowed no earned runs and struck out four batters.
On offense, Brittney Mengel batted in three of the team’s seven runs. Messmann collected two hits and scored twice.
The Eagles scored six of their seven runs in the top of the second.Game 1
JEFFERSON 4, BELOIT TURNER 0
Turner 000 000 0 — 0 0 2
Jefferson 031 000 X — 4 11 3
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — BT: Rose 6-11-4-0-1; J: Beck 7-0-0-1-8.
Leading hitters — J: Beck 2x3 (2B), Helmink 2x3, Fairfield 2x3, Dempsey 3B, Messmann HR.
Game 2
JEFFERSON 7, BELOIT TURNER 2
Jefferson 061 00X X — 7 6 3
Turner 000 20X X — 2 1 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — J: Ball 5-1-0-0-4; BT: Covey 5-6-7-6-0.
Leading hitters — J: Messmann 2x2 (2B), Mengel 3B.
East Troy 11, Palmyra 5
PALMYRA — The Trojans scored six runs the final two innings to break away from a 5-5 tie to earn a nonconference win over the host Panthers on Thursday.
Molly Nettesheim led the charge on offense for Palmyra, hitting a home run while driving in a team-high four runs. Madyson Nettesheim finished 3-for-3 at the plate, scoring twice.
Ally Fredrick struck out eight batters on the mound for the Panthers.EAST TROY 11, PALMYRA-EALGE 5
East Troy 014 004 2 — 11 19 0
Palmyra-Eagle 001 130 0 — 5 8 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — ET: Kreuziger 2.2-3-0-0-6; PE: Fredrick 7-19-10-0-8.
Leading hitters – ET: Kesselhon 2x5, Atkinson 5x5, Kreuziger 3x5, Verbeten 2x5, Kapelka 2x4, Schrieber 2x4; PE: Ma. Nettesheim 3x3, Mo. Nettesheim (HR, 2B), ellen Tiller 2x4.
